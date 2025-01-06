OutIn Unveils Creative Personal Coffee Station Solutions at CES 2025

Personal Mobile Coffee Station

OutIn, a leader in portable coffee solutions, invites CES 2025 attendees to booth #55751 to explore how to build their own personal mobile coffee station.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Referred to as "the most powerful tech event in the world," CES 2025 brings together industry leaders to showcase their latest innovations and groundbreaking products. The event will take place from January 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada, attracting some of the world’s leading business minds and pioneering brands. Portable coffee innovator OutIn is thrilled to present its newest offerings at this prestigious exhibition.At booth #55751, OutIn will demonstrate how visitors can build their own personal mobile coffee station. Coffee is one of the world’s most consumed beverages, with an estimated billion people enjoying a cup daily. However, finding a high-quality brew on the go can often be a challenge. OutIn Nano portable espresso machine offers a solution: a super lightweight, compact device that allows users to create a silky smooth espresso in minutes, no matter where they are in the world. The OutIn Nano portable espresso machine will be featured throughout CES 2025 at the OutIn booth.In addition to the OutIn Nano espresso machine and the OutIn Fino coffee grinder, OutIn will launch several new products designed to help coffee enthusiasts build a complete mobile coffee station. First is the lightweight and durable Universal Coffee Stand . Designed to support everything from pour-over coffee makers to portable espresso machines, the stand provides a stable, hands-free coffee-making experience. It features anti-slip pads on the base and an adjustable height setting, ensuring ease of use while maintaining precision. Effortlessly portable, the stand can be assembled and disassembled in minutes, providing a convenient solution for coffee-making on the go.OutIn will also debut the Claro Coffee Scale. Compact and built for portability, the scratch-resistant scale ensures that coffee lovers can brew consistently delicious coffee wherever they are. The Claro Coffee Scale features three smart brewing modes, manual, espresso, and pour-over, and automatically calculates essential data such as the coffee-to-water ratio, taking guesswork out of brewing. Accurate to 0.1g, the scale includes a food-grade silicone mat and a rechargeable battery that supports up to 400 brewing cycles.Additionally, OutIn will introduce the Electric Vacuum Coffee Canister. Weighing only 460g and constructed with a frosted ABS exterior that is both dirt- and water-resistant, the canister ensures coffee beans remain fresh for longer. Equipped with intelligent vacuum monitoring, the device maintains a pressure range of -25KPA to -33KPA, creating an oxygen-free environment to preserve the beans. The canister’s vacuum seal is activated with a single press of a button, and the canister can store coffee for up to six months on a single six-hour charge.Ahead of the exhibition, Katja, Global Brand Director, commented, “We are thrilled to showcase a variety of innovative products at CES 2025. There is nothing quite like making the perfect cup of coffee, but in the hustle and bustle of modern life, we know how tough it can be to do while on the go. This new collection has been designed to provide coffee enthusiasts with everything they need to build their own personal mobile coffee station—wherever their journeys take them.”OutIn invites all attendees to visit booth #55751 at CES 2025, where the team will be on hand to discuss their latest products and innovations. For further information on OutIn and its products, please visit https://outin.com/

