The bare-hand catching Trout event Pyeongchang Trout Festival_Ice Fishing in a Tent Pyeongchang Trout Festival_Winter Recreation

Pyeongchang Trout Festival to Kick Off on January 3rd

PYEONGCHANG, GANGWON DO, SOUTH KOREA, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 16th Pyeongchang Trout Festival www.festival700.or.kr ) is set to take place from Friday, January 3, to Sunday, February 2, at Odaecheon Stream in Jinbu-myeon, Pyeongchang-gun. As one of South Korea’s most renowned winter festivals, it offers a variety of engaging activities, culinary delights, and performances, with trout fishing as the main attraction.Among the highlights of the festival are ice fishing and bare-hand trout catching, experiences that have become its trademarks. The bare-hand catching event, in particular, is a crowd favorite, drawing families and groups of tourists seeking a unique winter challenge. To enhance comfort, the festival also provides tented fishing areas to protect visitors from the elements, as well as indoor fishing facilities designed specifically for children and seniors.The expansive festival grounds, spanning 90,000 square meters, will feature four ice fishing zones, capable of accommodating up to 5,000 participants at once. Visitors can also enjoy winter sports such as snow sledding, snow rafting, and ice karting, in addition to traditional games like spinning tops and skating, ensuring entertainment for all ages.A culinary adventure awaits, featuring dishes made with freshly caught trout, including sashimi, grilled trout, and spicy fish stew. For an added thrill, the 'Catch the Golden Trout' event offers unique prizes, while beginners can participate in a trout fishing class led by expert Lee Jeong-gu.This year, the festival introduces a practical benefit associated with the Hometown Love Donation System. By donating 100,000 KRW to Pyeongchang-gun through the Hometown Love Eum website , participants will receive a tax deduction as well as a 30,000 KRW discount coupon for the festival.Festival Chairman Choi Ki-seong emphasized the organizers' commitment to safety and enjoyment by stating, “We are diligently preparing to ensure that visitors have a memorable winter experience with their loved ones.”Full details about the festival are available on its official website, and inquiries can be directed to the Pyeongchang Trout Festival Committee.

