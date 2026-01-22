Vibrant Publishers Debuts ‘Better,’ a New Personal Growth and Leadership Title by Jamie Turner

Cover of Better: A Guidebook to a New and Improved You, a research-informed guide shaped by Jamie Turner’s personal experience. Jamie Turner, author of Better: A Guidebook to a New and Improved You by Vibrant Publishers

COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is pleased to announce the galley release of Better: A Guidebook to a New and Improved You (Better), a science-based personal growth and leadership book by Jamie Turner, a globally recognized keynote speaker, consultant, and Emory University lecturer who has been featured on CNN and Forbes. The Advance Review Copy (ARC) is now available to reviewers on NetGalley.

Unlike traditional self-help titles that heavily rely on motivation alone, Better delivers a structured, research-informed approach for professionals who want real, measurable change—improving how they think, communicate, manage stress, and lead with authenticity. At the heart of the book is Turner’s Four Ms Framework—Mindset, Mentoring, Management, and Marketing—a practical pathway for sustainable personal and professional development.

Turner wrote Better for high performers who meet expectations and achieve results, yet still feel the strain of constant pressure. “We’re busier and more stressed than ever, yet the quality of our lives—and our ability to stay in flow—can still feel out of reach,” he says. “I realized ‘better’ isn’t something you get by working longer hours. It’s a state you achieve by mastering what I call the Unspoken Rules of Leadership.”

The book was inspired by a pivotal moment in Turner’s own life: professional success on paper paired with a growing sense of emotional absence. That tension led him into a deep exploration of neuroscience, psychology, emotional intelligence, and leadership behavior—insights he translates into clear tools and habits readers can apply immediately. “Most high achievers are trying to solve 21st-century challenges with a 20th-century mindset,” Turner explains. “We’re using ancient survival mechanisms to navigate modern boardrooms and global digital landscapes.”

Throughout Better, Turner examines how thought patterns influence neurochemistry, how chronic stress shapes performance and decision-making, and why presence is an often overlooked competitive advantage in leadership. Readers will learn how to reframe limiting beliefs, strengthen empathetic communication, manage mental and physical energy, and build a personal brand rooted in authenticity rather than perception management.

Designed for application, not just insight, each chapter includes reflection prompts, quizzes, chapter summaries, and straightforward action steps, making the book a strong fit for executive coaching programs, leadership development initiatives, and professional reading lists.

Better is ideal for executive coaches, therapists, HR and organizational development professionals, mid-to-senior managers, entrepreneurs, educators, and public-sector leaders seeking depth without unnecessary complexity. It is designed for modern professionals who value structured, application-driven learning—not theory without traction.

The Advance Review Copy of Better: A Guidebook to a New and Improved You is now available on NetGalley. Executive coaches, HR and organizational development leaders, educators, and leadership development professionals are encouraged to submit review requests through NetGalley.

About the Author

Jamie Turner is an internationally recognized speaker, consultant, and Emory University lecturer who helps leaders sharpen their mindset, branding, and performance. Featured on CNN and HLN and profiled in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and CNBC, he’s been named a Top 10 Speaker (CareerAddict/Socialnomics). He founded UnspokenRules.Live, has taught at the University of Texas, and has delivered keynote presentations for Coca-Cola, Verizon, and Microsoft.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Better: A Guidebook to a New and Improved You

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback 978-1-63651-674-5

Hardback 978-1-63651-675-2

E-Book 978-1-63651-673-8

