Gov. Pillen Appoints Jason Bergevin as Associate Justice to the Nebraska Supreme Court

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of the Honorable Jason M. Bergevin of Columbus as an associate justice to the Nebraska Supreme Court representing the Fifth Judicial District.

“Judge Bergevin is a dedicated jurist with extensive experience as an attorney and most recently as a district judge representing the Fifth Judicial District,” said Gov. Pillen. “I have great confidence in Judge Bergevin’s abilities, and I know he has deep respect and integrity when it comes to matters of the court. I am pleased to elevate him to this role on Nebraska’s Supreme Court.”

"I am honored to be chosen as the next judge of the Nebraska Supreme Court from the Fifth Judicial District,” said Justice Bergevin. “Three highly qualified applicants stepped forward for this position. I appreciate Governor Pillen's confidence in me. I will work hard to continue serving the Nebraska Judicial Branch and the people of our state."

In addition to his recent role as district judge (2022), Bergevin also oversaw the opening of one of the state’s newest problem-solving courts in Platte County this summer. He was an assistant attorney general in the Nebraska Attorney General’s office for seven years where he worked with county attorneys in the prosecution of complex cases, was legal advisor to multiple state agencies and reviewed agency regulations. Bergevin also held multiple positions in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps up until 2022 and has prior experience in both the Lancaster County Attorney’s office and the Weld County District Attorney’s office in Greeley Colorado.

Bergevin holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL) and earned his juris doctor from Western New England University School of Law in Massachusetts.

The Fifth Judicial District for the Nebraska Supreme Court consists of Butler, Cass, Clay, Colfax, Fillmore, Gage, Hall, Hamilton, Jefferson, Johnson, Merrick, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Platte, Polk, Richardson, Saline, Saunders, Seward, Thayer, Webster, and York counties.

The vacancy was due to Judge Jeffrey Funke’s appointment as chief justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court.