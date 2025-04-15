NEBRASKA, April 15 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Announces Resignation of DHHS Director Menefee of Public Health

LINCOLN, NE -- Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the resignation of Charity Menefee, director of the Division of Public Health in the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Menefee, who has served the state since 2021, has made the decision to step down to dedicate more time to her family. Her resignation is effective May 9.

Gov. Pillen expressed his appreciation for Menefee’s dedicated public service, including her service in the military. Menefee recently retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Tennessee Air National Guard after 25 years.

“Charity leaves public service with an impeccable record of dedication to the health and well-being of Nebraskans,” said Gov. Pillen. “Under her leadership, the division reduced processing times from 100 days to 25 for certain licenses and improved disease tracking capabilities throughout the state.”

“Director Menefee stands as the shining example of a person who puts others first,” said DHHS CEO Steve Corsi. “Whether it consisted of late-night meetings coordinating with stakeholders or spending weekends in support of operations tracking infectious diseases and ensuring they were contained, Charity was there to ensure the people of Nebraska were protected.”

“Leading and serving alongside the dedicated people at the Division of Public Health has been the greatest honor of my career,” said Menefee. “I deeply appreciate Governor Pillen for his trust in appointing me and his strong commitment to public health. I also thank CEO Steve Corsi for his support and leadership.”

Further information regarding interim leadership and the selection of permanent leadership will be announced at a later date.