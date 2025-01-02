MPD’s Robbery Suppression Unit Arrests Suspects in Southeast Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two juveniles for a carjacking in Southeast.

On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, First District officers responded to the 1800 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast, in reference to the report of a carjacking. The victim reported that while driving his vehicle, he noticed a black Nissan Sentra closely following him. The driver of the Nissan Sentra rear-ended the victim’s vehicle several times. As the victim exited his vehicle to speak with the driver, the passenger of the Nissan Sentra exited the vehicle and pointed an unknown object at the victim. The suspect then entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the location with the Nissan Sentra following behind.

MPD’s Robbery Suppression Unit responded to search for the suspects and the carjacked vehicle. A short time later the victim’s vehicle was tracked to the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The suspects drove the victim’s vehicle into a building, causing minor damage to the building and disabling the vehicle. Two suspects were arrested on the scene without incident.

A 14-year-old female of Northeast, DC, was charged with Unarmed Carjacking, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Leaving After Colliding-Property Damage, Destruction of Public Property, No Permit, and Reckless Driving. A 17-year-old male of Northwest, DC, was charged with Unarmed Carjacking and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. The male was additionally charged with Fugitive from Justice for an outstanding warrant.

CCN: 25000533

