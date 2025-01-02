SA lobster back in China ahead of Lunar New Year festivities

Release date: 03/01/25

With Lunar New Year taking place later this month, this will see South Australian southern rock lobster back on Chinese menus and back in Chinese markets ahead of the festivities, with a Ferguson Australia shipment due to land in Shanghai this morning.

The Malinauskas Government has worked closely with its Albanese Government colleagues to advocate for the removal of Chinese trade impediments, with tariffs lifting on barley in 2023 and wine last year.

In June, the Malinauskas Government launched the $475,000 Seafood Export Growth Program to assist the South Australian rock lobster industry in its reengagement with the Chinese market.

The program has already supported producers to attend a major trade event in China where they met with key buyers ahead of the scheduled resumption.

It will also support producers to attend future trade events, bring overseas seafood importers to South Australia for familiarisation visits, and allow government trade advisers to assist with the building of export capability.

At its peak, more than $70 million worth of South Australian southern rock lobster was exported to China annually.

The lifting of trade restrictions on live lobster marks the resolution of all outstanding trade impediments introduced in 2020, and underscores the consistent work undertaken by the Albanese Government led by Trade Minister Don Farrell and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong to normalise the country’s relationship with China.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Following the resumption of wine exports to China in March of last year, it’s fantastic to see another premium South Australian product making its way back into China.

Our Government has worked hand-in-hand with the South Australian seafood industry and the Federal Government to ensure a positive outcome for the state.

It’s particularly important that SA lobsters are arriving in China via direct air freight from Adelaide, thanks to the Malinauskas Government securing China Southern Airlines direct flights.

While it’s great to see local lobster back on the menu in China, there is still work to do, and we’ll continue to support the industry in its efforts to reengage with buyers.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

This is a great step for our state’s lobster fishing industry. The re-establishment of export to China is a huge boost, after the difficulties of recent years, and will make a significant difference to our coastal communities.

Attributable to Senator, the Hon. Don Farrell, Federal Minister for Trade and Tourism

I’m thrilled that quality Australian rock lobster can once again feature on the menu in China.

The resumption of these exports is a much needed boost for the Aussie seafood industry and those that rely on it.

The Albanese Labor Government set out to calmly and consistently restore our international relationships – and this outcome shows exactly why that was vital for Australian communities, producers and exporters.

Attributable to Andrew Ferguson, Managing Director, Ferguson Australia

We are extremely happy to be back in the China market. Our customers too have been very welcoming to have us back so it seems a win-win for both sides.

We’ve been exporting to China for 25 years, and the South Australian product and brand is well known and well liked in the market.

Fresh out of the sea in the Southeast, we have a shipment of lobster landing in China this morning.