UNITAR Holds the 8th Iteration of Women in International Security and Cyberspace Fellowship Comprehensive December 2024 Programme

In an engaging roundtable discussion, H.E. Mr. Burhan Gafoor, OEWG Chair and Permanent Representative of Singapore to the UN, shared informal remarks and answered Fellows' questions about the future of the OEWG. This was followed by a session on The Future Mechanism: What Comes Next, led by Matthew Wong (Singapore) and Katherine Prizeman (UNODA), which explored the next steps for the OEWG framework post-2025.

Participants later undertook an Interactive Exercise on Implementing Cyber Norms and International Law, facilitated by Shariffah Rashidah Binti Syed Othman (Malaysia), to deepen their understanding of responsible state actions in cyberspace.

The day concluded with technical and regional insights from Evelyn Tanty Akakpo (Sierra Leone) and Rachida Aligy Ussen Mamade (Mozambique) during the Ad Hoc Committee on Cybercrime session, followed by a Certificate Ceremony honouring the Fellows’ achievements.