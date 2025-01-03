Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,905 in the last 365 days.

Hilo Airport Runway to Close Nightly for Lighting Replacement

Posted on Jan 2, 2025 in Airports News, Main, News

HILO, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will begin Phase 4 of the Hilo International Airport (ITO) Taxiway and Runway Lighting Replacement Project. The work will include replacing all runway and taxiway lighting infrastructure, light fixtures and airfield signs, as well as improvements to the electrical draining system.

The work will be conducted at night and will require the closure of runway 8-26 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly, starting Monday, January 6, 2025, for a minimum of 128 calendar days. During the closure the alternate runway, 3-21, will be used for aircraft operations.

The runway work is part of the HDOT’s ongoing efforts to maintain the runway and improve takeoff and taxiway operations at ITO. HDOT has scheduled this work at night to minimize impacts to air travelers and airline operations, as well as to reduce the project duration to the extent possible. HDOT apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciate the public’s understanding as the work must be done to ensure safety for all aircraft operations.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hilo Airport Runway to Close Nightly for Lighting Replacement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more