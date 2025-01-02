Update on Lake Effect Snow Event

Governor Kathy Hochul today provided an update on the lake effect snow event impacting upstate locations. Areas in Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, the Mohawk Valley and the North Country are under Lake Effect Snow Warnings through this weekend for heavy snow and related impacts. Some locations, including northern Cayuga, far southern Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego counties could see between 1-3 feet of lake effect snow, while other locations could see between 1-2 feet of snow through this weekend. Snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour and winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour will likely impact travel. Visibilities will be considerably reduced and winds could bring down tree branches resulting in power outages. Travelers should prepare for rapidly changing road conditions.

“Our agencies continue to work around the clock in coordination with our local partners as we respond to significant snowfall, strong winds and colder temperatures that are expected across much of the State through the weekend,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage everyone to monitor your local forecast and stay alert as conditions can rapidly change or worsen.”

Colder temperatures and gusty winds are expected Friday through Sunday with minimum wind chills ranging from the single digits across much of the state, not including New York City, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley, to several degrees below zero in the North Country. Starting Monday and continuing through next week, an arctic blast of cold temperatures and gusty winds will produce single-digit wind chills across much of the state. Some parts of the North Country could see as low as 10-15 below-zero degrees in the coldest spots through the week.

Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, Lake Effect Snow Warnings and Wind Advisories remain in effect for several parts of the state. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert at alert.ny.gov, a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

Agency Activities

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

New York State Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,605 supervisors and operators available statewide. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond. Staff can be configured into any type of response crew that is needed (plow, drainage, chipper, load & haul, cut & toss, etc.). All available response equipment is ready to deploy and all residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations with operators, supervisors, and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,635 large plow trucks

342 large loaders

152 medium duty plows

53 tow plows

36 snow blowers

19 graders

37 tracked excavators

21 traffic bucket trucks

13 tree crew bucket trucks

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit https://www.511ny.org/#:Alerts, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is monitoring the forecast and ready to respond with 689 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

353 large and medium duty plow trucks

8 tow plows

65 loaders

121,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

New for the 2024-25 snow and ice season, all of the Thruway's more than 250 heavy-duty plow trucks are equipped with green hazard lights, complementing the standard amber hazard lights. Green lights are intended to improve visibility and enhance safety during winter operations, particularly in low-light conditions and poor weather. Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow the Thruway on Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit the Thruway website.

New York State Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State, as necessary. Utilities are actively monitoring the weather forecast and will participate in any roadway clearing efforts needed due to the incoming snowfall. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police have instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service and all specialty vehicles, including Utility Terrain Vehicles and snowmobiles, are staged and ready for deployment.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor the developing situation and weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including sawyers and first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to snow, flooding and high winds.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice, and cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, slush, and mud including many trails in the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy trail conditions exists.

While ice is beginning to form on some waterways, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails and trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Park visitors should check parks.ny.gov or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings, and closings.