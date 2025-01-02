Partner Real Estate Rallies Behind Relief Efforts for Mt. Kanlaon Eruption Victims

CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of the devastating eruption of Mt. Kanlaon on December 9, 2024, the Partner Real Estate team has stepped forward to support families impacted by the disaster. The eruption, which forced the evacuation of thousands within a six-kilometer radius, has left 11,700 families in urgent need of assistance, according to PHIVOLCS.

Leading the charge is Feleen Esmedia, Inside Sales Team Manager at Partner Real Estate, who lives near the affected area. With her church, Jesus Love Ministries, already assisting evacuees, Feleen brought the situation to the attention of her colleagues. Inspired by her leadership, the Partner Real Estate team quickly mobilized to provide relief.

“Witnessing the hardship these families are enduring, our team knew we had to act,” said Esmedia. “I am incredibly grateful for the generosity of my colleagues and their willingness to extend a helping hand to those in need.”

Prioritizing Families in Need
With funds raised by the team, the relief effort initially focused on supporting 25 families from the Mt. Kanlaon – Mt. Zion House of Prayer, a community located near the summit of the volcano. The following items were donated and distributed on December 27th at 10AM:

Banana Cake
Loaf Bread
Canned Goods
Peanut Butter
Fruits
1.5-Liter Coke
Biscuits
Rice
Candies and Chocolates for Children

Team Contributions
The relief effort was made possible by contributions from Partner Real Estate staff members, including Margaret Ly, Hazel Tubayan, Roche, Carlos, Tracey, John Sibal, Rocel, and Lovelyn. The on-the-ground distribution of goods was led by Feleen and Richelle Malapitan.

“Our hearts go out to the families affected by this tragedy,” said Hazel Tubayan, Corporate Account Manager of Partner Real Estate. “This initiative reflects our company’s commitment to making a positive impact, not just in the real estate industry, but in the lives of those who need it most.”

How to Support
Partner Real Estate is continuing its relief efforts and invites others to join. Donations can be made by contacting Feleen Esmedia via email at feleen@partner.realestate.

As Mt. Kanlaon remains active and the threat of further eruptions looms, these efforts are critical in providing immediate support to evacuees. Partner Real Estate stands united in compassion, demonstrating the power of community in times of crisis.

About Partner Real Estate
PARTNER Real Estate is committed to empowering agents, elevating experiences for clients, and ensuring support for communities. With innovation and heart at its core, PARTNER Real Estate continues to make a meaningful difference. Learn more at www.partner.realestate

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159
rudy@partner.realestate
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Partner Real Estate Rallies Behind Relief Efforts for Mt. Kanlaon Eruption Victims

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159 rudy@partner.realestate
Company/Organization
Partner Real Estate
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

Partner Real Estate

More From This Author
Partner Real Estate Rallies Behind Relief Efforts for Mt. Kanlaon Eruption Victims
Partner Real Estate Welcomes Leticia Almaro Nicolini as a Distinguished Northern California Broker Associate
Partner Real Estate Welcomes Michael W. Smith to Celebrate Brand Launch
View All Stories From This Author