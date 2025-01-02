DNREC Reminds Public: Do Not Sled or Snowboard on Dunes

DNREC reminds residents and visitors not to sled or snowboard on the State’s fragile dune system, which covers coastal areas at Cape Henlopen State Park and Delaware Seashore State Park /DNREC photo

With winter weather ahead, including snow in the immediate forecast, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reminds residents and visitors that sledding, snowboarding and other recreational activities are not allowed on Delaware’s sand dunes.

Dunes contain fragile wildlife habitat and provide protection for the beaches and the communities they border.

In addition to asking the public to help protect the dunes, the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation also advises that, except for at marked crossings, pedestrian traffic and recreation activities are prohibited on dunes in Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore state parks.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Greg Abbott, greg.abbott@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###