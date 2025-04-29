DNREC Seeks Ocean Connection Stories

Submissions to be Featured During Ocean Month in June

Delawareans are encouraged to share their stories of their connections with the ocean ahead of Ocean Month, which is celebrated in June.

Throughout history, the ocean has influenced Delaware’s way of life, creating a rich maritime history that has helped shape the state’s economy and residents’ way of life.

“Ocean lovers all have an ocean story,” said Kristi Lieske, Ocean Planner for the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy. “Whether it’s a childhood fascination with the creatures beneath the surface, the allure of unearthing buried treasure alongside a loved one or how your own livelihood has been shaped by the sea, all stories matter.”

Stories that are submitted will be gathered into a story catalog for public viewing and will be entered into a raffle to receive a DNREC prize pack. Selected submissions will also be featured throughout June on DNREC media. Submissions may also be used as part of Delaware’s Ocean and Bay Plan.

The Delaware Ocean and Bay Plan aims to provide a comprehensive, easy to use resource for decision makers and stakeholders by helping them better understand and manage resources and uses occurring off Delaware’s coast and in the Delaware Bay.

The demand for space in the waters off Delaware’s coast is escalating faster than ever before. Existing uses, such as commercial shipping, and newly emerging uses, such as underwater transmission cables, are expanding.

As the marine resources off our coast are forced to adapt to changing sea levels, warming waters and acidification, it’s important to ensure balance between the uses of ocean and bay and conservation of marine resources.

Voices of the Tide ocean story submissions will be accepted through May 15. Complete guidelines on how to submit can be found online.

