Delaware Natural Resources Police to host 39th Annual Youth Fishing Tournament, Set for Saturday, June 7

A happy angler shows off a prized catfish catch at the 2024 Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament sponsored by the Delaware Natural Resources Police and the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife. The upcoming 39th annual youth fishing tournament – set for Saturday June 7 at public ponds in each Delaware county – is free to enter but preregistration is required. /Delaware DNREC photo

Tournament, to be Held at Public Ponds in Each County, is

Free to Enter for Ages 4 to 15, but Preregistration Required

Families are invited to bring their kids out to cast a line for fish big and small when Delaware Natural Resources Police (DNRP) host the 39th Annual Youth Fishing Tournament from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 7. The tournament is to be held rain or shine at a public pond in each county: Blockhouse Pond in Lewes, Akridge Scout Reservation in the Dover area, and Lums Pond near Bear.

Entering the youth fishing tournament is free for ages 4 to 15, but preregistration is required by Friday, May 23.

DNRP will have tournament weighmasters onsite at each pond to weigh catches for participants and determine each county’s top catch and age group titles, as well as the title of overall state winner. Trophies for the Youth Fishing Tournament county winners and the overall state winner will be presented at the Delaware State Fair in July.

Sponsored by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, DNRP and the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, the Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament was established to introduce youth to the sport of fishing and to teach the catch-and-release approach to conservation. More information on the Youth Fishing Tournament can be found on the DNREC events calendar or at de.gov/yft.

