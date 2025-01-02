U.S. Chamber Applauds Appeals Court Decision to Strike Down Net Neutrality Rules

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit ruled that the Federal Communications Commission does not have the legal authority to classify broadband as a common carrier, Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center, Jordan Crenshaw, issued the following statement.

"Today’s decision is a win for the future of Internet connectivity in America. The Sixth Circuit rightly determined that broadband service is an information service and should not be subjected to micromanagement by federal regulators. The Federal Communications Commission can now restore commonsense regulation of the Internet that provides permanent regulatory certainty and incentivizes investment to connect the country."