Horton Fire smoke could reduce visibility on SR 260 east of Payson

PAYSON – Drivers using State Route 260 east of Payson may encounter reduced visibility due to smoke from the Horton Fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The potential for reduced visibility, in an area that includes Kohl’s Ranch at milepost 267 and Old Rim Road at milepost 282, depends on wind direction and is expected to be greater during cooler overnight and morning hours. Drivers should slow down, make sure their lights are on and proceed with caution if smoke reduces visibility on the highway.

You can find information on the Horton Fire at inciweb.wildfire.gov (search for Horton Fire) or by following this link.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) and by calling 511. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter/X feed, @ArizonaDOT.