Judicial Branch Research and Data Team Receives National Award

The Nebraska Supreme Court's Research and Data Team has received the 2024 Reporting Excellence Award from the National Center for State Courts. This prestigious honor, signed by Chair of the Court Statistics Committee Thomas Boyd and Director of the Court Statistics Project Nicole Waters, highlights the team’s exceptional work in providing accurate state-level data to a national court-focused organization.

State Court Administrator Corey Steel presented the award during a special ceremony in the Supreme Court courtroom at the Nebraska State Capitol. Steel praised the team, stating, “The Judicial Branch Research and Data Team works hard to ensure all Nebraska court data is accurate and reliable. I am extremely proud of their dedication and the comprehensive reports they produce.”

As part of the presentation, Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke and the justices of the Nebraska Supreme Court personally thanked each of the data team members for their contributions.

Members of the team (left to right) include: Brandon Helding, Justin Swartz, Todd Koehler, Kristen Nikolai, Rick Hixson, and Hazel Delgado.