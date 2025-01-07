Moen Named America’s Most Trusted Faucet Brand for 10th Consecutive Year By Consumers, Lifestory Research Reports

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Faucet Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moen has been recognized as the most trusted faucet brand in the Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most TrustedFaucet Study for the 10th year in a row.The ranking is based on insights from 4,922 U.S. consumers surveyed over the past year. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 117.3, Moen ranked first, followed by other trusted brands such as Kohler, Delta, American Standard, and Pfister.Moen’s recognition as the most trusted faucet brand for ten consecutive years is an impressive accomplishment that highlights the brand’s sustained ability to build consumer confidence. In a market where consumer preferences frequently shift and competition remains strong, maintaining the top spot for a decade is a testament to the brand’s consistent performance and customer trust. Such a continuous streak of recognition is rare, especially in a highly competitive sector like the faucet industry, and underscores Moen's leadership in the eyes of customers.For more information about the study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-faucet-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.