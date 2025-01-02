DoHS Highlights Accomplishments Under Secretary Cynthia Persily Ahead of Leadership Transition

As Governor Jim Justice's administration draws to a close, the West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) is celebrating significant accomplishments achieved under the leadership of Cabinet Secretary Cynthia Persily, Ph.D. Appointed in July 2023 to oversee the newly created Department established on January 1, 2024, Secretary Persily has led efforts to build a culture of accountability, fiscal transparency, and innovation, ensuring the DoHS’s foundational success.

“It has been my honor to serve the people of West Virginia and to lay the groundwork for this new Department,” said Secretary Persily. “I am incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished in such a short time, and I have every confidence in the talented team at DoHS to ensure a smooth and seamless leadership transition.”

Since its inception, DoHS has achieved a number of critical milestones that highlight its commitment to improving services for West Virginians:



Fiscal Management : Conducted a comprehensive analysis of funding sources and maximized federal match rates, securing resources vital to State programs. Worked with legislative leadership and Governor Justice to restore a proposed $184 million budget cut that would have jeopardized $800 million in federal matching funds.

: Conducted a comprehensive analysis of funding sources and maximized federal match rates, securing resources vital to State programs. Worked with legislative leadership and Governor Justice to restore a proposed $184 million budget cut that would have jeopardized $800 million in federal matching funds. Personnel Enhancements : Restructured staffing to improve efficiency and appointed national experts to lead the Bureau for Social Services and the Office of Drug Control Policy.​



: Restructured staffing to improve efficiency and appointed national experts to lead the Bureau for Social Services and the Office of Drug Control Policy.​ Regulatory Success : Achieved successful audits by federal agencies, implemented policy changes for Medicaid provider payments, and mitigated the impact of a significant contractor data breach.

: Achieved successful audits by federal agencies, implemented policy changes for Medicaid provider payments, and mitigated the impact of a significant contractor data breach. Technology Innovation : Fully implemented the People’s Access to Help (WV PATH), making West Virginia the first State with a fully operational Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System (CCWIS). This multi-module system integrates benefits eligibility, child welfare, and child support services.

: Fully implemented the People’s Access to Help (WV PATH), making West Virginia the first State with a fully operational Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System (CCWIS). This multi-module system integrates benefits eligibility, child welfare, and child support services. Legislative and Stakeholder Collaboration : Partnered with legislators and organizations, such as the West Virginia Hospital Association, the West Virginia Health Care Association, the West Virginia Behavioral Health Providers Association, the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute, and others, to improve transparency and foster innovation.

: Partnered with legislators and organizations, such as the West Virginia Hospital Association, the West Virginia Health Care Association, the West Virginia Behavioral Health Providers Association, the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute, and others, to improve transparency and foster innovation. Cultural Transformation: Established a culture of transparency and problem-solving while promoting client-facing employees and amplifying the Department’s story through impactful communication efforts.

The Bureau for Child Support Enforcement (BCSE) modernized its operations with the implementation of a new case management system, streamlining workflows by replacing three legacy systems. BCSE improved customer service by moving its Customer Service Unit to the Office of Constituent Services, ensuring timely and effective responses. BCSE achieved a current support collection rate of 70.57%, ranking 11th nationally, and exceeded federal incentive measures, earning $3-4 million annually in performance incentives.

The Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA) has made significant strides in workforce stabilization and service delivery. BFA successfully reduced its vacancy rate to 4.7%, down from 14.6% in SFY 2022/2023, and decreased its turnover rate to 11.4% in July 2024, marking a considerable improvement from 17.4% the previous year. Additionally, a key focus on workforce retention included a 14% raise for tenured workers and a 10% raise for those with less than five years of experience. BFA has been active in collaborating with various initiatives to strengthen family support, including the development of Family Support Centers (FSCs) across the state and participating in the Families are Stronger Together (FAST) project, which focuses on preventative measures to reduce child welfare involvement.

The Bureau for Medical Services (BMS) achieved significant milestones in FY2024, including a $221 million surplus driven by enrollment decreases, efficiencies, and increased drug rebates. BMS expanded the adult dental benefit, improved access to waiver services, and reformed the nursing facilities’ rate methodology, saving $16 million in State dollars during the first year. Medicaid rebates exceeded $420 million, and innovative programs like mobile crisis units and the Gold Card prior authorization program enhanced service delivery while reducing costs. Additionally, BMS achieved a Medicaid improper payment rate of just 3.45%, outperforming the national average and ensuring efficient use of resources.

The Bureau for Social Services (BSS) has made substantial progress in improving outcomes for children and families through strategic initiatives and workforce stability. Key achievements include a reduction in vacancy rates for Child Protective Services (CPS) workers – down to 16% from 31% in January 2023 – and Youth Services (YS) workers – down to 6% from 31%. BSS also implemented a new classification and compensation system to improve hiring and retention and increased payment rates for Socially Necessary Services (SNS) providers by 30%, the first in seven years. Additionally, BSS launched the “Leaders Thrive” leadership training program to support the development of future leaders and improve staff retention.

The Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) has made remarkable strides in workforce development and substance abuse prevention. Jobs and Hope WV, supported by ODCP, has helped 1,776 program participants, resulting in 6,686 employed individuals and 529 graduates securing good-paying jobs with an average salary of $33,356. Additionally, 1,416 participants no longer rely on SNAP benefits due to their improved work and income. ODCP’s efforts extend into corrections, where 37,823 inmates have received Medication Assisted Treatment, and new policies ensure naloxone is distributed upon release to further reduce the risk of overdose.

Secretary Persily expresses her gratitude to DoHS’s staff and leadership for their unwavering support and commitment to improving the lives of West Virginians. “I am confident that the Department of Human Services will continue to thrive under new leadership,” she stated. “Our team has worked diligently to build a strong foundation, and I am optimistic about the future of this vital Department.”

DoHS remains committed to ensuring a smooth transition in collaboration with Governor-elect Morrisey’s administration. Leadership and staff will provide full support to incoming officials to sustain progress and uphold the high standards set during Secretary Persily’s tenure.

