Lifestory Research: Trilogy by Shea Homes Tops Consumer Trust Rankings for Thirteenth Consecutive Year

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trilogy by Shea Homes has been named America's Most TrustedActive Adult Resort Builder for the thirteenth consecutive year. In the 2025 Lifestory Research America's Most TrustedStudy, 19,781 active adult consumers (age 55+) shared their opinions about active adult homebuilders. Trilogy by Shea Homes secured the highest Net Trust Quotient score of 108.2, earning the top spot in this year’s ranking.The 2025 study, which included major industry brands like Four Seasons K. Hovnanian, Toll Brothers, Del Webb, Esplanade by Taylor Morrison, Lennar, and The Villages of Florida, highlights consumer trust in the leading active adult homebuilders in the United States.As the longest-running study of its kind, the America's Most TrustedActive Adult Resort Builder research program continues to be a key industry benchmark, offering valuable insights into consumer perceptions of the country's largest homebuilders.For more information about the Lifestory Research 2025, America's Most TrustedActive Adult Resort Builder study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-active-adult-55plus-builder-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

