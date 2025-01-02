Submit Release
Gov. Josh Green, M.D., Going to Wash., D.C. to Discuss RFK Jr. Nomination

STATE OF HAWAIʻI 
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI 
 
JOSH GREEN, M.D. 
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA 

GOVERNOR GREEN TO TRAVEL TO WASHINGTON, D.C.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 2, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Washington, D.C., to meet with Senate members considering the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Drawing from his extensive experience as an emergency room physician, Governor Green will provide critical insight into the implications of this nomination, which has drawn opposition from numerous public health experts.

In 2019, Governor Green, then serving as Hawai‘i’s Lieutenant Governor, joined an international effort to combat a devastating measles epidemic in Samoa. He worked on the front lines to vaccinate thousands of residents, helping to curb the outbreak and demonstrating the critical importance of science-based public health responses.

The Governor will depart Hawai‘i on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, and will return on Thursday afternoon, January 9, 2025. During his absence, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as Acting Governor.

# # # 

