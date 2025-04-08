NEWS RELEASE: HAWAIʻI CIVIL RIGHTS COMMISSION AND STATEWIDE PARTNERS PROMOTE EQUAL HOUSING AT APRIL CONFERENCE

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

HAWAIʻI CIVIL RIGHTS COMMISSION AND STATEWIDE PARTNERS PROMOTE EQUAL HOUSING AT APRIL CONFERENCE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 7, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission (HCRC) and agencies statewide are hosting a free Fair Housing Month Conference on April 24, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to promote awareness and understanding of fair housing laws. The event will provide key insights on Hawaiʻi’s fair housing protections, best practices for housing professionals, and resources for tenants and property owners.

“Fair housing is more than a legal obligation—it is essential to fostering inclusive communities,” said HCRC Executive Director Marcus Kawatachi. “This conference is an opportunity to educate the public and ensure that everyone in Hawaiʻi has equal access to housing, free from discrimination.”

Hawaiʻi’s fair housing law, established in 1967 as Act 103 and now codified as Chapter 515 of the Hawaii Revised Statutes, prohibits housing discrimination based on race, sex (including gender identity or expression), sexual orientation, color, religion, marital status, familial status, ancestry, disability, age, or HIV status. The law aligns with the federal Fair Housing Act and remains a cornerstone of the state’s civil rights protections.

HCRC works alongside the Hawaiʻi Public Housing Authority, Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation, Department of Hawaiian Homelands, county housing agencies and the Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi to uphold these protections and address fair housing violations.

In recognition of these ongoing efforts, Governor Josh Green, M.D., has proclaimed April as Fair Housing Month in Hawaiʻi, encouraging residents, businesses and organizations to uphold the principles of equal housing opportunity.

For more information, contact the Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission at 808-586-8636.

