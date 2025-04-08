News Release – DOH To Launch A Statewide Health And Media Survey Recruitment Via Text Messages
DOH TO LAUNCH A STATEWIDE HEALTH AND MEDIA SURVEY
RECRUITMENT VIA TEXT MESSAGES
April 7, 2025 25-032
HONOLULU — Each year, the Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) conducts surveys to learn about health behaviors and attitudes of Hawai‘i residents. Beginning later this month, DOH will launch the Hawai‘i Health and Media Survey to learn more about how people access and respond to health-related information. The survey will use a new method — text messaging — to reach a broader audience.
In the coming weeks, selected adults across the state may receive a text message from 808-431-0118 or 808-431-0125, inviting them to participate in the survey. The DOH encourages anyone who receives this message to consider participating.
The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete. Each text message contains a unique survey link that can only be used once. All responses are completely confidential — no personal identifiers such as phone numbers or email addresses will be linked to individual answers.
The survey is being administered on behalf of the DOH by Professional Data Analysts. For questions or more information, email [email protected].
