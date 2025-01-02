Statement on Justice for Killing of Robert Brooks

“Now that the Attorney General has appointed the Onondaga District Attorney as special prosecutor, I expect prosecutors will work expeditiously to bring formal charges and make arrests for the killing of Robert Brooks. Too much time has passed without charges being brought against the individuals responsible. The video of this horrific attack demonstrates that crimes clearly were committed, and I believe initial charges can be brought even as more serious charges are considered based on further investigation. While it is outside the power of my office to order arrests or bring charges, my team has offered any necessary resources to help prosecutors move as quickly as possible to ensure that justice is served. The family of Mr. Brooks deserves no further delays.”