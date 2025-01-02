Natural Resource Commission to Meet Virtually on Jan. 9

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting virtually on Jan. 9, starting at 9:30 a.m.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, and Laura Kudej. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Jan. 9 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Donations *Timber Sale Contract with Kendrick, Inc. for Grannis Creek Wildlife Management Area *Timber Sale Contract with Lansing Forest Products, L.L.C. for Loess Hills State Forest *Timber Sale Contract with Ken Knapp Logging for Sweet Marsh Wildlife Management Area *Public Land Management Projects (9.1-9.5)

Approval of the Dec. 12 Meeting Minutes

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

*Donations

*Timber Sale Contract with Kendrick, Inc. for Grannis Creek Wildlife Management Area

*Timber Sale Contract with Lansing Forest Products, L.L.C. for Loess Hills State Forest

*Timber Sale Contract with Ken Knapp Logging for Sweet Marsh Wildlife Management Area

*Public Land Management Projects Chapter 17 Lease Renewal, West Okoboji Lake – Dickinson County Chapter 17 Lease Renewal, Mississippi River – Woodbury County Right of Way Conveyance, Easement for Public Highway – Linn County Water Navigation Permit, Sunny Brae Golf Course - Mitchell Co. Interagency Transfer of Jurisdiction, Glenwood State Preserve – Mills County

Small Construction Projects- Concrete Removal and Fill at Lacey-Keosauqua State Park

Large Construction Projects Nishnabotna Wildlife Unit, FEMA Repairs – Fremont County Volga River State Recreation Area, Bridge Replacement – Fayette County East Twin Lake Wildlife Management Area, Water Control Structure Improvements – Hancock County

Public Land Acquisition Projects

Yellow River State Forest, Allamakee County – Corey and Tiffany Anderson

Heritage Valley Forest Legacy Area, Allamakee County – Howe

Contract with Solitude Lake Management-Alum Application at Green Valley Lake and Prairie Rose Lake

Contract with Wildlife Management Institute-Park Technician Specialists

Contract with Sioux County Conservation Board-Cooperative Habitat Technician

General Discussion

Next meeting, Feb. 12, in Des Moines.

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc