Balfour Capital Group Appoints Hon. Ing. Dany Rosalie Edmond Rottiers as Key Executive

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the hiring of Hon. Ing. Dany Rosalie Edmond Rottiers as a strategic addition to the team. Dany’s wealth of experience, deep market understanding, and world-class expertise make him an invaluable asset to our firm as we continue to strengthen our global presence and deliver innovative investment solutions.Since 2001, Dany has been the Founder and Managing Director of EIC Group in Košice, Slovakia, where he has successfully led the company in providing foreign direct investment (FDI) advisory services. Under his leadership, EIC facilitated the development of industrial parks, logistics centers, and large-scale infrastructure projects, securing substantial state subventions and optimizing investment timelines. Dany's remarkable accomplishments include the establishment of the EIC Impact Trust in 2023, which focuses on impact investments aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and the launch of the EIC Impact Fund, targeting EUR 40 billion in assets under management.Dany's extensive experience spans across Europe, Africa, South America, and Asia, where he has forged strong diplomatic and commercial networks, further enhancing his ability to manage complex projects on a global scale. Notable achievements include securing over EUR 6.8 million in state aid for the Kechnec Industrial Park and EUR 2.9 million for LVD Company N.V.’s greenfield project.His extensive background also includes serving as Honorary Consul for Belgium in East Slovakia from 2006 to 2019, alongside earlier roles at Sofinal N.V. in Slovakia and Timken Company in Romania. Dany’s multilingual abilities and academic credentials, including an MBA from EDHEC Business School and a Master’s in Aeronautical Engineering from IHB, further underscore his diverse expertise and leadership.Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer at Balfour Capital Group, along with his senior management team, including Johan Boos, Division Head of Europe, and Vikram A. Srivastava, Division Head of Asia, firmly believes that Dany’s experience, exceptional client base, and leadership qualities will have a truly positive impact on the firm. We are confident that his expertise in driving ethical investments, innovation, and economic growth will further strengthen Balfour Capital Group’s position as a global leader in investment solutions.Dany’s main core focus will be on expanding and strengthening Balfour Capital Group’s presence and operations in Belgium and Monaco, where his extensive network and deep understanding of local markets will be key in driving the firm’s strategic growth.At Balfour Capital Group, Dany will play a pivotal role in advancing our investment strategies, focusing on expanding our global reach and enhancing our capabilities in key markets. We are excited to welcome Dany to the team and look forward to his contributions in shaping the future of Balfour Capital Group.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a leading investment firm with a portfolio exceeding $400 million in assets under management. The firm specializes in global investment strategies, focusing on a diverse range of asset classes to create value for its clients.

