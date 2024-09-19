SoundWay and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Innovative CMMC Program Management Solution to SMB Government Contractors

Your Premier CMMC Solution Provider Carahsoft

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoundWay Consulting, Inc. (SoundWay), an authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as SoundWay’s Services Distributor, making the company’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program Management Solution, CMMC Adaptative & Managed Operations (CAMO) , available to the Public Sector and Government contractors through Carahsoft’s reseller partners.“It is an exciting period of growth for SoundWay, and we are excited to collaborate with our new channel partner, Carahsoft,” said Carter Schoenberg, Vice President of Cybersecurity at SoundWay. “Adherence to CMMC regulations will soon be mandatory for those looking to do business with the Government, and this partnership enables us to help small and midsize business (SMB) entities comply with required cybersecurity mandates so they can focus on supporting the Public Sector.”CAMO users see rapid improvements in their corporate cyber risk programs and ability to demonstrate compliance with CMMC and the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplements (DFARs) CUI safeguarding clauses. SoundWay uses a clearly defined shared responsibility matrix and collaborates with other C3PAOs, to reduce the costs of a Level 2 certification. In addition, CAMO utilizes Microsoft, CrowdStrike and other industry recognized Government Risk Compliance tools to bolster organizations’ cyber resilience. When these technical capabilities are joined with quarterly onsite collaboration sessions and monthly updates, CAMO clients can be confident that they will be ready for the release of the Government’s CMMC Final Rule.“Public Sector contractors are working diligently to adhere to the Government’s CMMC proposed rule in preparation for the CMMC Final Rule rollout coming in late 2024 or early 2025,” said Alex Whitworth, CMMC Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft. “Through the collaboration with SoundWay and our reseller partners, we can support our joint SMB customers in their efforts to achieve timely and successful CMMC compliance.” SoundWay’s offerings are available to the SMB market through Carahsoft. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or email at SoundWay@carahsoft.com.Why CAMOCAMO solves common issues that many SMBs face regarding CMMC as they do not have and/or cannot afford the in-house expertise needed to achieve, operationalize, and maintain CMMC compliance and certification. Many SMBs experience sticker shock after receiving CMMC-services-related quotes from external vendors.For SMBs seeking a CMMC Level 2 certification, CAMO is virtually a one-stop-shop for CMMC compliance. Not only does CAMO reduce the cost and stress of achieving CMMC compliance for our clients, it also significantly reduces the cost of our client’s independent C3PAO certification assessment. Additional benefits of CAMO include (i) a portal (tool) that gives our clients a view of their entire CMMC program via a single pane of glass, (ii) regular on-site visits by SoundWay to review conformance, discuss pertinent issues, and provide real-time support, (iii) monthly CAMO status reports that include the evidentiary artifacts needed for proof of CMMC compliance and maturity, and (iv) a fixed monthly price with no hidden fees lets our clients spread out the costs of their compliance journey over time – easier for budget planning and less strain on cashflow.About SoundWaySoundWay is a systems engineering, mission support, and cybersecurity company supporting the DoD, Intelligence Community (IC), Civil Agencies, and industry since 2011; and is a HUBZone, SDVOSB, and WOSB. In 2022, SoundWay became the 24th company to receive its C3PAO authorization from the Cyber-AB. Its professional staff are featured as cybersecurity and CMMC subject matter experts at Government and Industry conferences and co-authored Guidance for Smart Cities and Municipalities Supply Chain Cyber Risk Management published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).SoundWay is committed to serving the U.S. Government and its supply chain to help reduce exposure to harm stemming from breaches of highly sensitive information to disruption of mission critical services. We are highly committed to our clients. As the only current external service provider enabling our clients to right to audit, we stand behind our work providing higher levels of service for lower costs of ownership when compared to other service providers.About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions PortfolioCarahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance, CMMC Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions For Government here.About CarahsoftCarahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregatorfor our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for CMMC, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

