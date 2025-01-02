Submit Release
News Search

There were 682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,902 in the last 365 days.

Governor Jim Pillen Appoints Interim Commissioner of NDOL

NEBRASKA, January 2 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Governor Jim Pillen Appoints Interim Commissioner of NDOL

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Katie Thurber as the interim commissioner for the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL). Thurber’s interim appointment begins immediately. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Commissioner John Albin, who left earlier this month. 

 

Thurber joined NDOL in 2012 as an administrative hearing officer and was soon named legal counsel. She has been the general counsel since 2017 and in 2023, also became deputy commissioner of operations. Prior to joining the agency, Thurber was an attorney with the firm of Simmons Olsen in Scottsbluff. 

 

Thurber has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Birmingham-Southern College. She earned her juris doctor at the University of Nebraska College of Law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Jim Pillen Appoints Interim Commissioner of NDOL

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more