CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the Medical University of South Carolina MHA program

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of the MUSC MHA program for a seven-year term.

“This reaccreditation is a testament to the unwavering dedication and exceptional work of our faculty, staff, and students,” said Dr. Zahi Jurdi, Division Director of the MHA Program at MUSC.

“We take immense pride in fostering a learning environment that not only meets but exceeds the standards set for healthcare management education. Our goal remains steadfast: to develop healthcare professionals who drive innovation, improve organizational performance, and elevate patient care outcomes.”

The MHA program at MUSC continues to provide a robust, forward-thinking curriculum designed to address the evolving challenges of the healthcare industry. Through rigorous academics, impactful experiential learning, interprofessional collaboration opportunities, and strong partnerships with healthcare leaders, the program equips graduates with the competence, knowledge, leadership skills, and ethical foundation needed to succeed in a competitive field.

“We are incredibly proud of our students’ hard work and commitment to excellence,” Dr. Jurdi continued. “Their success and achievements reflect the strength of our program and the collective effort of our entire MUSC community.”

MUSC’s MHA program remains a cornerstone of the College of Health Professions, producing graduates who have gone on to lead healthcare organizations and improve health outcomes locally, nationally, and globally.

For more information about the MHA program at MUSC, visit https://chp.musc.edu/academics/health-administration/mha

About the MUSC College of Health Professions

The Medical University of South Carolina is a leader in healthcare education, research, and clinical care. The College of Health Professions offers innovative programs that prepare students to shape the future of healthcare through leadership, discovery, and excellence.

“CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a thorough accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME. “The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.”

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 153 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders.

CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About MUSC

Founded in 1824 in Charleston, MUSC is the state’s only comprehensive academic health system, with a mission to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina through education, research and patient care. Each year, MUSC educates over 3,100 students in six colleges and trains 950+ residents and fellows across its health system. MUSC leads the state in federal and National Institutes of Health and research funding. For information on our academic programs, visit musc.edu.

As the health care system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and safest patient care while educating and training generations of outstanding health care providers and leaders to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. In 2024, for the 10th consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit muschealth.org.

MUSC has a total enterprise annual operating budget of $7.1 billion. The 31,000 MUSC members include world-class faculty, physicians, specialty providers, scientists, contract employees, affiliates and care team members who deliver groundbreaking education, research, and patient care.

