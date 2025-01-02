Evertreen and All Personal Partner to Combine Leadership Development with Global Reforestation Efforts

ONTARIO, CANADA, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evertreen, the global platform that makes it simple to plant real trees online, is excited to announce its partnership with All Personal, a Canadian award-winning leadership and team coaching company. Together, this collaboration highlights the connection between leadership development and environmental sustainability, showing the impact of taking action to nurture both people and the planet.

A Shared Mission: Growing Leaders, Growing Forests

Founded by Roxana Radulescu, All Personal is committed to helping professionals, executives, and start-up founders elevate their careers through effective personal and team leadership. This partnership reflects All Personal’s vision of driving positive change, not only in professional growth but also in creating a greener, more sustainable world. By supporting Evertreen’s global reforestation projects, All Personal and its clients are actively restoring ecosystems, empowering local farmers, and combating climate change.

“I’m thrilled to have partnered with the incredible team at Evertreen!” said Roxana Radulescu, Founder and Chief Game-Changer at All Personal. “As a leadership development coach and facilitator, I’m so happy that, together with my corporate and individual clients, we’re contributing to making the world greener and more sustainable by supporting local farmers and reforestation projects worldwide! On a personal level, as a tree hugger, proud mom, runner, and citizen of the world who loves this Pale Blue Dot we get to call home, this initiative is close to my heart. Cheering you on, Evertreen!”

Trees That Make an Impact

Through this collaboration, trees planted via Evertreen will not only help restore vital ecosystems but also create sustainable livelihoods for local farmers. Evertreen’s innovative platform allows companies like All Personal to monitor their positive environmental impact by tracking tree growth via satellite technology.

Dan Ciufo, CEO and Co-founder of Evertreen, added:

“It’s inspiring to work with leaders like Roxana, who recognize that fostering human leadership goes hand-in-hand with nurturing the environment. Together, we’re growing more than trees—we’re growing a sustainable future, where businesses and individuals take action to make a meaningful difference.”

About All Personal

All Personal is a Canadian award-winning leadership and team coaching & training company, founded by Roxana Radulescu in 2017. Specializing in ‘unfreezing the frozen middle’, All Personal helps mid-career professionals, executives, and start-up founders elevate their careers and boost their personal and team leadership. The company offers team coaching programs, workshops, and individual coaching sessions to clients across corporate, start-up, and non-profit sectors globally.

About Evertreen

Evertreen is the global platform that connects individuals and businesses with impactful reforestation projects. By enabling real tree planting and satellite tracking, Evertreen ensures measurable benefits for the environment, biodiversity, and local communities. Every tree planted contributes to restoring ecosystems, combating climate change, and creating sustainable livelihoods worldwide.

Join the Movement

For more information about All Personal and its leadership programs, visit www.personalskillscoach.com.

To learn more about Evertreen’s mission and how you can make a difference, visit www.evertreen.com or email info@evertreen.com.

