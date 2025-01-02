Evertreen and nu glass Partner to Advance Sustainability Through Reforestation and Innovative Glass Solutions

NYON, CANTON OF VAUD, SWITZERLAND, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evertreen, the global platform that makes it simple for individuals and businesses to plant real trees online and track their growth via satellite, is excited to announce its partnership with nu glass, a leader in sustainable retrofit glass treatment innovation that enhances connectivity in trains and buildings. This collaboration unites Evertreen’s impactful reforestation initiatives with nu glass’s pioneering approach to eco-friendly glass treatment, advancing a shared mission to protect the planet and promote sustainability.

A Shared Commitment to Sustainability

The partnership will integrate Evertreen’s global reforestation efforts into nu glass’s operations, ensuring that every tree planted contributes to restoring ecosystems and combating climate change. Through this initiative, nu glass reaffirms its commitment to sustainable practices by actively participating in environmental restoration.

Nu glass has earned a reputation as a pioneer in the retrofit windows treatment industry by developing sustainable glass treatments that reduce waste and promote a circular economy—saving hundreds of tons of material in the past year alone. nu glass extends the lifespan of train windows by upgrading them with innovative new properties, such as reducing permeability to waves. These solutions not only improve the durability of the glass but also optimize connectivity and energy efficiency, delivering significant benefits to train passengers and operators alike. With reduced energy consumption every time the solution is implemented in a train, nu glass is a driving force behind innovation that balances functionality and environmental stewardship.

By partnering with Evertreen, nu glass is expanding its commitment to sustainability and reinforcing its leadership in meaningful environmental action.

Trees That Empower Communities and Drive Change

Evertreen’s tree-planting model ensures that each tree planted delivers lasting benefits for both the environment and local communities. By working with local farmers and tracking tree growth via satellite, Evertreen ensures measurable progress in restoring biodiversity, enhancing carbon sequestration, and supporting sustainable livelihoods in areas impacted by deforestation.

“This partnership is a perfect example of how businesses can lead the way in environmental restoration,” said Dan Ciufo, CEO and Co-founder of Evertreen. “nu glass is not only innovating within its industry but also extending its positive impact by supporting global reforestation efforts. Together, we’re creating a future where sustainability drives meaningful action.”

“At nu glass, we believe that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand,” said Luc Burnier, CEO at nu glass. “By extending the life of train windows and reducing energy consumption, we’re already committed to reducing waste and promoting a circular economy. Partnering with Evertreen allows us to go one step further—planting trees that empower communities and help restore our planet for future generations. Together, we’re making every project a step toward a greener future.”

About Evertreen

Evertreen enables individuals and businesses to plant trees globally and track their growth via satellite. By partnering with local farmers, Evertreen ensures that every tree planted creates measurable benefits for ecosystems and communities. It’s reforestation made simple, accessible, and impactful.

About nu glass

nu glass is a Swiss-based leader in sustainable glass treatment, specializing in innovative solutions that extend the lifespan of glass and enhance connectivity in closed environments like trains and buildings. By reducing waste and promoting a circular economy, nu glass is transforming the passenger experience while aligning its practices with environmental stewardship.

Join the Movement

This partnership is a step forward in combating climate change and fostering environmental restoration.

For more information about Evertreen’s mission and how you can get involved, visit www.evertreen.com or email info@evertreen.com.

To learn more about nu glass and its sustainability initiatives, visit www.nu.glass.

Together, let’s plant trees, restore ecosystems, and build a brighter future!

