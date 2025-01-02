Community Arts Grant Program application opens January 2, 2025!

The City of Lawrence is excited to announce the launch of the 2025 Community Arts Grant Program application.

The Community Arts Grant program FY2025 application period is from January 2 to February 3, 2025.

The Community Arts Grant (CAG) program is a competitive grant initiative designed to provide funding for art programs and projects in Lawrence. Overseen by the Cultural Arts Commission, this program strives to foster creativity and enrich the community through meaningful arts initiatives.

The CAG Program is closely aligned with the City’s Strategic Plan, particularly the Unmistakable Identity outcome area and focuses on key commitment areas: community engagement, equity and inclusion, and environmental sustainability. We’re specifically asking applicants to articulate how their project or program supports Unmistakable Identity and moves the needle on one or more of the key progress indicaors.

For more information about the program, including grant guidelines and the online application form, visit our website.

For questions or more information about the grant program, please contact Porter Arneill at 785-832-3449 or parneill@lawrenceks.org.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.