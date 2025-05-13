Upcoming traffic shift on Iowa St. for reconstruction project

As part of the Iowa Street Reconstruction Project, the City of Lawrence is implementing a traffic shift to accommodate the next phase of construction.

This week, crews will re-stripe the road and adjust delineator posts on Iowa St. to remove the left-turn lane onto 21st Street. This shift is necessary to allow the contractor to begin work on paving the west side of the road which includes the installation of new stormwater infrastructure, road sub-base and base, curbs, gutters, and concrete roadway.

With this change, southbound Iowa Street traffic will no longer be able to turn left onto eastbound 21st Street. The southbound Iowa Street left-only lane will be removed and a “No Left Turn” sign will be placed to alert drivers to the change. This adjustment is expected to remain in place until traffic is shifted onto the newly constructed west side of Iowa Street.

The shift enables the project to move forward efficiently and safely as crews prepare for paving operations scheduled to begin next week.

Motorists are encouraged to follow all posted signs, be alert in the work zone, and allow extra time for travel. The City appreciates the public’s continued patience as we work to enhance the safety, functionality, and lifespan of this critical corridor.

For more information about the Iowa Street Reconstruction Project and ongoing updates, visit lawrenceks.org/mso/iowa-project.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

