Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories Audiobook
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories audiobook is an excellent way for any child to easily listen to scripture stories. This audiobook is especially useful for adults who are learning English as a second language. Audiobooks are an engaging step in the reading development process. Each of us learned how to speak before we learned how to read and write. Initially, learners hear a word in context and then later use it themselves. Remember how babies learn to repeat back the words their parents say to them? The process is the same with audiobooks. That is what the Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories audiobook will do. Over time, the learner uses new words that become part of their vocabulary.
Listeners will hear the adventures of scripture heroes like Nephi and Moroni in Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories audiobook. Colorful illustrations of courageous heroes are found in the eBook and paperback on Amazon. All of these sights and sounds combined spark a child’s interest in reading. A love of books and stories is the most powerful motivation to keep reading. With skilled narrators like Trista Shaye and a variety of stories, audiobooks become a great tool to nourish a child’s interest in reading.
This love of reading can bring opportunities, happiness, and success to each child as they build their reading skills by listening to the Learning to Read audiobooks. The voice actress, Trista Shaye, entertains her audience with sounds that keep them engaged to hear what comes next in the story.
Audiobooks teach children how to become better listeners. When spoken, a word comes to life. For example, the simple word “oh” has many different meanings. According to the way it is spoken, it can mean: “You surprised me”; “You make me so happy”; “I’m bored”; or “I’m fascinated.” Oral reading skills developed through Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories audiobook will benefit and enrich the life of each child.
The author, Faith Sheptoski-Forbush, is a veteran school teacher with over 23 years of experience in public schools and at a community college. Faith is also an experienced homeschool teacher. She is a blog writer with a master's degree in reading. Faith is a published author of four other books in her Learning to Read series.
Instagram