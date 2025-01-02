CORRECTED NAME RE: Berlin Barracks // DUI Refusal; Resisting Arrest

The last name should be Skates

CASE#: 25A3000007

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 01/01/2025 at approximately 1802 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Loomis Hill Road, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal; Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Gianna Stakes

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle off of Loomis Hill Rd. in the Town of Waterbury. Upon arrival, the operator, Gianna Stakes showed signs of impairment. Stakes resisted troopers commands and physically resisted her arrest. Stakes was transported to the Montpelier Police Department where she refused to undergo processing. Stakes was transported to Chittenden County Correctional Center with a citation to appear for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/13/2025 at 0830

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

