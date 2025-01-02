Submit Release
CORRECTED NAME RE: Berlin Barracks // DUI Refusal; Resisting Arrest

The last name should be Skates

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3000007

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Ryan Riegler                           

STATION:         Berlin Barracks            

CONTACT#:  802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME:  01/01/2025 at approximately 1802 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Loomis Hill Road, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal; Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED:   Gianna Stakes                                            

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle off of Loomis Hill Rd. in the Town of Waterbury. Upon arrival, the operator, Gianna Stakes showed signs of impairment. Stakes resisted troopers commands and physically resisted her arrest. Stakes was transported to the Montpelier Police Department where she refused to undergo processing. Stakes was transported to Chittenden County Correctional Center with a citation to appear for the aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/13/2025 at 0830           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

