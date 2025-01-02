Medicare Advantage open enrollment runs through March 31

December 31, 2024

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The annual open enrollment period for people who currently have a Medicare Advantage health plan started January 1.

Current Medicare Advantage enrollees can make changes to their plan through March 31, when the open enrollment period ends. Changes made during open enrollment go into effect the first day of the following month after you enroll.

If you’re a current Medicare Advantage enrollee and want to change plans, make sure your doctor is included in the new plan’s provider network, your prescription drugs are covered and you’ve read the details of the new plan before switching.

How to make changes

If you’re currently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan and want to make a change, you can:

Who can make a change

You can make a change to a new Medicare Advantage plan if you were enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan in 2023.

The open enrollment period doesn’t apply if:

You are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan through your former employer.

You changed your Medicare Advantage plan in December because your plan was discontinued.

You have a Medicare Advantage plan through Medicaid.

How to learn more

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) program can help you review your plan options.

If you have questions, find a SHIBA volunteer online or call SHIBA at 800-562-6900 before you sign up.