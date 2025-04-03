Submit Release
Commissioner Kuderer responds to President Trump shuttering Washington’s regional HHS office

April 2, 2025

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer responded to President Trump’s abrupt closure of the Region 10 office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Seattle

“The Trump administration has closed our regional office of health and human services, which serves Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska. These are our partners in delivering Medicare and Medicaid help to Washingtonians. 

“This move is short-sighted, heartless and will harm our most vulnerable and the people who rely on these services. But it will not stop us from doing what we can to support people who need these critical services, including Washington’s 1.5 million Medicare beneficiaries.

“Our hearts go out to the dedicated people who worked there and served alongside us.”

