Commissioner Kuderer responds to the sudden passing of former Speaker Frank Chopp

March 24, 2025

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The following is a statement from Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer in response to the passing of former Washington state Speaker Frank Chopp:

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Speaker Frank Chopp and my heart goes out to his family at this time. He held one of the highest levels of power in our state, yet never lost sight of the good we could do for the most vulnerable among us. I considered him a friend as well as a colleague and his passion will be sorely missed.”