MONA Paper Crane Project

The Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA) is currently undergoing a major expansion and renovation project. To commemorate this new chapter, MONA is curating a special exhibition featuring hundreds of origami cranes. In Japanese culture, the origami crane symbolizes new beginnings, positive change, and peace. It's a tangible representation of hope, healing, and harmony.

To assist in this expansion, MONA partnered with multiple facilities to participate in this collaborative art project. By creating origami cranes, incarcerated individuals can contribute to MONA's exhibition and become part of a meaningful cultural experience. Thank you MONA for this experience. #Partnership #Rehabilitation

