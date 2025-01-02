The John G. Watson Foundation Announces Winners of TechCon SoCal 2025 Scholarships

TechCon SoCal 2025 and John G. Watson Foundation Join Forces to Empower the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The John G. Watson Foundation is proud to announce the 2025 TechCon SoCal scholarship program winners. Fifty outstanding high school and college students have been chosen to attend Southern California’s premier innovation and investment conference, hosted at San Diego State University (SDSU) on January 17-18, 2025. This initiative underscores the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs by connecting them with thought leaders, investors, and innovators in one of the nation’s most dynamic tech hubs.Through these scholarships, the Foundation aims to provide students with unparalleled opportunities, including keynote presentations, interactive workshops, and direct engagement with startup founders and investors. This experience will enrich their knowledge and inspire them to pursue entrepreneurial ventures that drive economic and social impact in the San Diego community.SDSU’s dedication to fostering innovation and its role as the host of TechCon SoCal 2025 reflects a shared vision for creating a collaborative ecosystem where young entrepreneurs can thrive. The Mission Valley Innovation District is a testament to SDSU’s commitment to bridging academia, startups, and investors - a vision the John G. Watson Foundation wholeheartedly supports.TechCon SoCal will bring together more than 100 speakers and 500+ attendees this month for one of the largest gatherings of industry leaders. With an environment of nurturing connection and growth, attendees will collaborate and share knowledge as they enjoy keynote speakers, fireside chats, thought leadership discussions, panel discussions, exhibits, and a startup showcase. This year’s event will focus on deep tech, semiconductors, SaaS, AI, data and security, IoT, digital health and life sciences, fintech, the future of transportation, and other tech areas that are paving a new future for virtually every industry and all consumers.Faisal Mushtaq, Founder and CEO of TechCon SoCal, shared his enthusiasm: “The John G. Watson Foundation's support perfectly complements TechCon's mission to foster opportunities for the next generation of entrepreneurs to connect and thrive. These fifty high school and college students will have an incredible chance to engage with leading investors, CXOs, and entrepreneurs attending and speaking at TechCon SoCal 2025 from across the nation."To learn more and to get tickets for TechCon SoCal 2025, please visit https://techconsocal.com/

