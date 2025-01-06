Zen Koh Appointed Strategic Industry Advisor at KITE, Driving Global Innovation in Rehabilitation Technology

"Zen Koh delivers a compelling keynote at the inaugural ICAIR, hosted by KITE at UHN, highlighting the future of rehabilitation technology."

Zen Koh Joins KITE to Advance Cutting-Edge Rehabilitation Technology and Mentor Innovation in Patient Care

I am honoured to join KITE and contribute to its mission of transforming patient care through groundbreaking rehabilitation technologies.” — Zen Koh

TORONTO, CANADA, January 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The KITE Research Institute at the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, part of the University Health Network (UHN), is proud to announce the appointment of Zen Koh as its new Strategic Industry Advisor and Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EIR). With over two decades of distinguished experience in healthcare, rehabilitation technology, and robotics, Zen Koh brings unparalleled expertise to these pivotal roles, reinforcing KITE’s commitment to innovation and global leadership in rehabilitation research.Advancing Commercialisation and Global ImpactAs Strategic Industry Advisor, Zen Koh will play a vital role in advancing KITE’s commercialisation strategy. Leveraging his extensive industry network and deep knowledge of healthcare and technology markets, Koh will:1. Facilitate Industry Collaborations: Connect KITE’s groundbreaking research with global industry partners, fostering strategic alliances and joint ventures.2. Promote Innovation: Advocate for KITE’s pioneering technologies on the global stage, enhancing their visibility and impact.3. Secure Funding Opportunities: Leverage his track record in attracting high-profile investments to support the development and deployment of transformative rehabilitation technologies.4. Koh’s leadership is expected to amplify KITE’s influence in the global rehabilitation technology sector, positioning the institute as a frontrunner in translating cutting-edge research into life-changing solutions.Mentorship and Translational InnovationIn his capacity as Entrepreneur-in-Residence, Zen Koh will serve as a mentor to KITE’s scientific community, providing invaluable guidance on the commercialisation of emerging technologies. By bridging the gap between academic breakthroughs and clinical applications, Koh will:1. Accelerate Innovation: Facilitate the transition of research innovations into real-world solutions, enhancing patient outcomes.2. Cultivate Talent: Empower KITE’s researchers and trainees to navigate the complexities of commercialisation, ensuring their work achieves maximum societal impact.3. Foster Multidisciplinary Collaboration: Encourage interdisciplinary approaches to innovation, integrating perspectives from healthcare, engineering, and business.4. Koh’s insight will be instrumental in aligning KITE’s research with market needs, ensuring its technologies address critical challenges in rehabilitation and patient care.A Legacy of Leadership and InnovationZen Koh’s extensive career is a testament to his dedication to advancing healthcare and rehabilitation technology. As CEO of a pioneering neurorehabilitation technology firm, he has spearheaded efforts to develop cutting-edge solutions that improve the lives of individuals with complex healthcare needs. His role as President and Ambassador of IISART, an international rehabilitation technology society, underscores his commitment to global collaboration and advocacy for innovation.As Founder and Executive Director of MotusAcademy , an educational platform dedicated to advancing rehabilitation technology, Koh has cultivated a new generation of innovators and thought leaders. His advisory roles with leading companies in AI-driven robotics and rehabilitation further demonstrate his expertise and vision for the future of healthcare.Zen Koh’s Vision for KITEReflecting on his appointment, Zen Koh remarked, “I am deeply honoured to join the KITE team. The institute’s groundbreaking research and innovations are setting new benchmarks in rehabilitation technology. I am excited to contribute to KITE’s mission of transforming patient care globally. Together with the exceptional researchers and industry partners at KITE, I look forward to advancing technologies that will make a tangible difference in the lives of patients and their families.”Strengthening KITE’s Global LeadershipZen Koh’s appointment represents a significant milestone in KITE’s mission to drive the commercialisation of transformative rehabilitation technologies. With his visionary leadership, the institute is poised to strengthen its global position as a leader in rehabilitation research and accelerate the development of solutions that enhance the quality of life for individuals worldwide.About the KITE Research InstituteKITE is a global leader in rehabilitation research, dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by disability, illness, and aging. With a team of 100 scientists, KITE conducts cutting-edge research in areas such as neurorehabilitation, wearable technology, and virtual reality. As one of the principal research enterprises at the University Health Network (UHN), KITE combines scientific excellence with a commitment to real-world impact.For more information about KITE and its initiatives, visit KITE at UHN.Media ContactsJarrett ChurchillManager, Public Affairs and Communications, KITE-UHNEmail: Jarrett.Churchill@uhn.caMichael Grace-DacostaCommunications Advisor, KITE-UHNEmail: Michael.Grace-Dacosta@uhn.caVanessa MilneCommunications Specialist, KITE-UHNEmail: Vanessa.Milne@uhn.caAddress:550 University Avenue, Toronto, ON+1 (416) 597-3422 ext. 7800Legal DisclaimerThis press release is for informational purposes only. The views and statements expressed are based on publicly available information and do not constitute professional advice or guarantees of future performance. Readers are encouraged to verify details independently. The organisation and its affiliates disclaim all liability for any errors or omissions in the content provided.

