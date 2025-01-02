Les Brown's New Book: 'The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living' Features Insights from Lavonia Nelson

FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned motivational speaker and best-selling author Les Brown is proud to announce the upcoming release of his latest transformative book, "The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living." This highly anticipated book, set to launch this fall, serves as a blueprint for those seeking to reignite their passion, purpose, and motivation for life. Among the guest co-authors contributing to this powerful work is Lavonia Nelson, the founder of the Tiny Babies Foundation, who brings her wealth of experience in empowering families and advocating for children."The Motivation Manifesto" isn’t just a collection of inspirational thoughts—it’s a deep dive into actionable principles for living a life driven by intention, passion, and purpose. With decades of experience and a legacy of empowering millions, Les Brown has crafted this book to offer readers tried-and-true strategies for personal growth, guiding them on a roadmap to turn ambition into reality.Each chapter of "The Motivation Manifesto" is designed to help individuals master the art of discipline, cultivate resilience, and break through mental and emotional barriers. Les Brown’s previous works, including "Live Your Dreams" and "It's Not Over Until You Win," have become staples in personal development. In this new release, he continues his mission to help people from all walks of life unleash their potential and live with purpose.The collaboration with Lavonia Nelson and guest co-authors enriches the book’s narrative, providing diverse insights into motivation, success, and leadership. Lavonia adds a unique perspective on empowerment and community service, reflecting the core values of inspired living. Together with Les Brown, these voices ensure that "The Motivation Manifesto" speaks directly to the hearts of those eager to unlock their full potential.Co-authors include:Joy RowlandMarilen J. CrumpDr. Jo Anna BennersonQuatrell WalkerGlenn B. JohnsonEmma AveryRandy J. DormanMarion J. CarberryDr. Linda R. JordonZac SpowartJason BrownGene K. J. KopczykDeVante' WhiteDerrick D BillingsleaReaders can look forward to the release of "The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living," available on AmazonTM this fall. Prepare to embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformative growth!Stay connected with Les Brown for the latest updates, motivational content, and exclusive insights:Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information on The Motivation Manifesto and to order your copy, visit The Motivation Manifesto Here. About Les BrownLes Brown is an internationally recognized motivational speaker, author, and former politician. His impactful messages of perseverance and personal empowerment have inspired millions of people across the globe. Known for his dynamic speaking style, Les continues to make a lasting difference through his teachings, helping others unlock their potential and live life with purpose.About Lavonia NelsonFounder and Executive Director of Tiny Babies Foundation, Lavonia Nelson has served over 2,000 families since its inception in 2008. Nelson crafted thoughtful programming for mothers, fathers and children to promulgate its mission to introduce, support and educate on the positive impact and long-term benefits of breast milk for infants.Lavonia’s professional career highlights include being a $20 million real estate earner and expert, a successful and sought-after mortgage broker of 15+ years, aiding thousands of people, predominantly first-time minority homeowners, purchase their dream properties.Lavonia describes herself as a self-made businesswoman, an animal lover, passionate about protecting children and the elderly from predators and opportunists.A serial entrepreneur, Lavonia has always been intentional about introducing business ownership to her own children. At 18 and 16 years old, the Nelson children have owned and operated no less than 4 businesses, the most recent being a promising ready-to-wear streetwear and lifestyle brand.Lavonia is also the author of a children’s book

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.