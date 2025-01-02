OSCE facilitates roundtable on implementing the Green Economy Strategy

On 30 December 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe hosted a one-day workshop focused on the implementation of the Green Economy Strategy and its accompanying Action Plan. This event marked a logical continuation and conclusion of the activities planned for 2024, following a series of regional information sessions that had recently taken place.

In co-operation with Tajikistan’s Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the workshop brought together approximately 60 participants, representing both government agencies and civil society organizations. The event provided a platform for exchanging ideas, discussing the progress of the Strategy's implementation, and identifying the next steps in alignment with the existing Action Plan. Participants also explored potential recommendations for developing the next Action Plan, which is scheduled for drafting in the upcoming year.

This workshop aligns with the broader mission of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe to support Tajikistan in implementing environmental legislation and policies. It is part of a series of initiatives aimed at raising awareness about the implementation of the Green Economy Strategy across the regions throughout the year.