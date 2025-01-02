Universal Pest & Termite Now Offering Sentricon Termite Baiting Solutions

Safe | Effective Pest Control Termite Control by Sentricon Termite Baiting Sentricon Termite Baiting System

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Pest & Termite Expands Services to Include Sentricon Termite Baiting System in Virginia Beach, Newport News and Surrounding AreasUniversal Pest & Termite, a leading pest control company in Virginia, is excited to announce the addition of the Sentricon Termite Baiting System to its full range of termite treatment options. This new offering will provide customers in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Williamsburg with a more environmentally-friendly and effective solution for termite infestations.The Sentricon Termite Baiting System is a proven and trusted method for eliminating termites from homes and businesses. It works by using bait stations placed strategically around the property to attract and eliminate termite colonies. This method is not only highly effective, but it also minimizes the use of chemicals, making it a safer option for families and pets.Universal Pest & Termite has been serving the Virginia community for over 24 years and is known for its exceptional customer service and expertise in pest control. With the addition of the Sentricon Termite Baiting System, the company is further solidifying its commitment to providing the best and most innovative solutions for its customers."We are thrilled to offer the Sentricon Termite Baiting System as part of our termite treatment options. Our team is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in pest control and we believe this new addition will greatly benefit our customers in Virginia Beach and surrounding areas," said George Pilkington, owner of Universal Pest & Termite.Universal Pest & Termite is now scheduling appointments for the Sentricon Termite Baiting System and conventional liquid termite treatments in Virginia Beach and surrounding areas. Customers can contact the company for a free consultation and estimate for termite control and pest control. With this new offering, Universal Pest & Termite continues to be the go-to choice for pest control in Virginia.Termite Control Hotline: 757-502-0200

