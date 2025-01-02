Les Brown's The Motivation Manifesto Guides Transformation with Leadership Insights from Dr. Linda R. Jordon

FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned motivational speaker and best-selling author Les Brown proudly presents The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living with Les Brown, featuring insights from leadership expert and coach Dr. Linda R. Jordon. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Jordon empowers women to shift their mindsets and enhance their communication skills, enabling them to lead fulfilling lives.Scheduled for release this fall, The Motivation Manifesto showcases Dr. Jordon’s dedication to transforming challenges into opportunities. As the founder of LRJ Coaching & Business Solutions, LLC, she specializes in guiding clients through transitions from corporate careers to entrepreneurship, illuminating their paths to success. Her impactful coaching inspires individuals to recognize their potential and embrace the lives they deserve.In collaboration with Les Brown, Dr. Jordon contributes invaluable strategies for personal and professional growth within the pages of The Motivation Manifesto. Each chapter offers actionable insights designed to help readers navigate their journeys, encouraging them to break free from limitations and realize their dreams.Together with other contributors, Brown and Jordon inspire readers to foster resilience and adopt a growth mindset, proving that with the right guidance, anyone can create a life of purpose and passion.Co-authors include:Joy RowlandMarilen J. CrumpDr. Jo Anna BennersonQuatrell WalkerGlenn B. JohnsonEmma AveryRandy J. DormanMarion J. CarberryZac SpowartJason BrownGene K. J. KopczykLavonia NelsonDeVante' WhiteDerrick D BillingsleaReaders can look forward to the release of "The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living," available on AmazonTM this fall. Prepare to embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformative growth!Stay connected with Les Brown for the latest updates, motivational content, and exclusive insights:Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information on The Motivation Manifesto and to pre-order your copy, visit The Motivation Manifesto Here. About Les BrownLes Brown is an internationally recognized motivational speaker, author, and former politician. His impactful messages of perseverance and personal empowerment have inspired millions of people across the globe. Known for his dynamic speaking style, Les continues to make a lasting difference through his teachings, helping others unlock their potential and live life with purpose.About Dr. Linda R. JordonDr. Linda R Jordon is a highly sought-after international speaker, leadership expert, coach, trainer and author. With over 30 years of professional leadership, Dr. Jordon created LRJ Coaching & Business Solutions, LLC to help women change their mindset, improve their communication skills and live their best life.Dr. Jordon inspires clients to illuminate their potential by turning challenges into opportunities so they can have the life they deserve. She helps clients transition from corporate life to being their own boss.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.