Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Companies working in the chronic pulmonary hypertension market are Bayer, Attgeno AB, Cereno Scientific AB, Bial - Portela C S.A, and others.

DelveInsight’s “Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report:

The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

The total market size for Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension in the 7MM was approximately USD 28,290 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow throughout the forecast period (2024-2034). This growth is driven by increased awareness of the condition, improved diagnostic capabilities, and the introduction of emerging targeted therapies for Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension.

Among the EU4 countries and the UK, Germany held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 26%, while Spain had the smallest share at 15%. In 2023, Japan ranked second in the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension treatment market, holding around 12% of the total share across the seven major markets (7MM).

In Japan, the majority of prevalent cases of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension in 2023 were attributed to Group II, with approximately 5,724 thousand cases, while Group I had the fewest cases, totaling around 54 thousand.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, females represented the majority of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension cases compared to males. In the US, there were approximately 6,806 thousand male cases and 11,104 thousand female cases in 2023.

In 2023, the US represented the largest share of diagnosed Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension cases in the 7MM, accounting for 42%, followed by Japan with approximately 16% of total cases. Among European countries, the UK reported the highest number of cases, representing around 11% of the 7MM total.

The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market size in 2023 was highest in the US, valued at approximately USD 15,700 million, with expectations for further growth by 2034.

Despite the high prevalence, with approximately 42,476 thousand cases across the 7MM in 2023, the market for Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension treatments remains limited, with relatively few therapies specifically targeting the condition. However, emerging therapies hold significant potential to positively impact the market and drive substantial growth.

Key Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Companies: Bayer, Attgeno AB, Cereno Scientific AB, Bial - Portela C S.A, Liquidia Technologies, Bellerophon Therapeutics, AbbVie/Tenax Therapeutics, Insmed, Altavant Sciences, and others

Key Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Therapies: ADEMPAS (riociguat), CS1, and others

The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market dynamics.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Overview

Chronic pulmonary hypertension is a condition characterized by high blood pressure in the lungs, which places strain on the heart and can lead to severe symptoms such as shortness of breath and fatigue. The condition is classified into five groups: Group 1 refers to pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), Group 2 involves pulmonary hypertension caused by left heart disease, Group 3 is pulmonary hypertension due to lung diseases or hypoxia, Group 4 is chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH), and Group 5 includes pulmonary hypertension with unclear or multifactorial causes. Early detection and effective management are crucial for improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

Diagnosing chronic pulmonary hypertension requires a thorough clinical evaluation, imaging studies, and specialized tests. The process can be challenging due to the nonspecific nature of symptoms and the need to differentiate PH from other cardiovascular or respiratory conditions. Diagnostic methods include echocardiography to evaluate heart function and estimate pulmonary artery pressure, followed by confirmatory tests like right heart catheterization, which directly measures pulmonary artery pressures. Accurate interpretation can be difficult, especially when other heart or lung issues are present, requiring careful differential diagnosis.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension by Location

Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension by Severity

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Therapies

ADEMPAS (riociguat), CS1, and others

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Key Companies

Bayer, Attgeno AB, Cereno Scientific AB, Bial - Portela C S.A, Liquidia Technologies, Bellerophon Therapeutics, AbbVie/Tenax Therapeutics, Insmed, Altavant Sciences

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Outlook

Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors, such as Sildenafil and Tadalafil, are effective in reducing vascular smooth muscle cell proliferation and promoting vasodilation. Endothelin receptor antagonists, including Ambrisentan, Bosentan, and Macitentan, help mitigate vasoconstriction and the mitogenic effects on pulmonary vascular smooth muscle. Common calcium channel blockers, such as Nifedipine, Diltiazem, and Amlodipine, are frequently used to treat Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). Additionally, prostacyclins like Epoprostenol, Treprostinil, and Iloprost are recommended for improving functional capacity and survival rates in patients with Pulmonary Hypertension.

In addition to these treatments, IP prostacyclin receptor agonists target the IP receptor, promoting the prostacyclin pathway. Endothelin receptor antagonists reduce elevated endothelin-1 levels, which cause vasoconstriction and structural changes in pulmonary blood vessels in PAH patients.

PDE-5 inhibitors and Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) stimulators help lower the enzyme responsible for producing nitric oxide (NO), a natural substance that causes pulmonary blood vessel relaxation. NO increases cyclic GMP levels inside cells, and PDE-5 inhibitors prevent its breakdown, enhancing the relaxation effect. sGC stimulators also stimulate cyclic GMP production by activating the sGC enzyme in endothelial cells, offering another therapeutic approach for treating PAH.

Cereno Scientific’s lead candidate, CS1, is a Phase II drug under development for PAH, a rare disease. With the US FDA granting Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for CS1, the company is focusing its development on PAH, recognizing the potential benefits for both the company and its shareholders.

Scope of the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Companies: Bayer, Attgeno AB, Cereno Scientific AB, Bial - Portela C S.A, Liquidia Technologies, Bellerophon Therapeutics, AbbVie/Tenax Therapeutics, Insmed, Altavant Sciences, and others

Key Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Therapies: ADEMPAS (riociguat), CS1, and others

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension current marketed and Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension emerging therapies

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Dynamics: Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market drivers and Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension

4. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension

9. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Drivers

16. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Barriers

17. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Appendix

18. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

