Les Brown Unveils The Motivation Manifesto with Business Insights from Co-Author Marilen J. Crump

FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned motivational speaker and best-selling author Les Brown is set to release his latest transformative book, The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living with Les Brown. Joining him in this collaborative work is co-author Marilen J. Crump, an acclaimed business development coach and marketing strategist. Known for her empowering approach and experience with high-level organizations, nonprofits, and Inc 5000 companies, Marilen adds powerful insights to the book’s mission of inspiring readers to elevate their potential and pursue purposeful growth.Scheduled to launch this fall, The Motivation Manifesto dives into actionable principles for leading a life grounded in intention, passion, and purpose. Marilen J. Crump’s contributions focus on empowering individuals to bring their entrepreneurial dreams to life, drawing from her years of experience at ARTINSPIRED, LLC, where she supports creatives and dreamers. Her expertise in business strategy and personal growth aligns with the book's goal to provide readers with strategies to break through limitations and approach life with confidence.The book introduces readers to tried-and-true strategies for personal growth and resilience, providing a roadmap for turning aspirations into achievements. Each chapter presents insights into motivation, success, and leadership, with Marilen’s unique emphasis on helping entrepreneurs build impactful careers. The Motivation Manifesto aims to inspire readers from all backgrounds to unlock their potential, with both Les’ and Marilen’s experiences serving as guiding examples.Les Brown’s journey—from overcoming early challenges to becoming a global figure in motivational speaking—underpins the principles set out in this new release. His collaboration with Marilen J. Crump and other notable co-authors showcases a wealth of perspectives on overcoming adversity and pursuing excellence. For anyone seeking a fresh approach to motivated and inspired living, The Motivation Manifesto offers guidance on the path to achieving meaningful, lasting change.Co-authors include:Joy RowlandDr. Jo Anna BennersonQuatrell WalkerGlenn B. JohnsonEmma AveryRandy J. DormanMarion J. CarberryDr. Linda R. JordonZac SpowartJason BrownGene K. J. KopczykLavonia NelsonDeVante' WhiteDerrick D BillingsleaReaders can look forward to the release of "The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living," available on AmazonTM this fall. Prepare to embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformative growth!Stay connected with Les Brown for the latest updates, motivational content, and exclusive insights:Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information on The Motivation Manifesto and to pre-order your copy, visit The Motivation Manifesto Here. About Les BrownLes Brown is an internationally recognized motivational speaker, author, and former politician. His impactful messages of perseverance and personal empowerment have inspired millions of people across the globe. Known for his dynamic speaking style, Les continues to make a lasting difference through his teachings, helping others unlock their potential and live life with purpose.About Marilen J CrumpMarilen Crump has the ability to bring hearts and minds together. She EMPOWERS and INSPIRES action for entrepreneurs who want to make their mark. She has been featured at international virtual summits, economic development conferences, college campus events, and prominent organizations such as NASA, Civitan International, and ARTINSPIRED retreats as a public speaker.Marilen is also a sought-after business development coach and marketing strategist as the owner of ARTINSPIRED, LLC which she established in 2000 to serve creatives and dreamers who are passionate about growth in purpose and passion. She thrives in spaces where people are playing BIG – and – getting YOU ready to step into the next level is her passion.

