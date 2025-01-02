Prader-Willi Syndrome Treatment Landscape Poised for Transformative Growth by 2034, Reports DelveInsight

Key players like Pfizer, Soleno Therapeutics, Harmony Biosciences, and others are driving innovation in the Prader-Willi Syndrome treatment landscape.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Prader-Willi Syndrome, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Prader-Willi Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Prader-Willi Syndrome, offering valuable insights into revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment options. It highlights key statistics on Prader-Willi Syndrome, including current and projected market sizes, and assesses the effectiveness and progress of emerging therapies. The report also examines the clinical trial landscape, presenting an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that will shape the future of Prader-Willi Syndrome treatment. This comprehensive resource is crucial for understanding market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic approaches in the Prader-Willi Syndrome field.

Some of the key insights of Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Report:

• Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest prevalent cases of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) in 2023, with approximately 22,600 cases, and these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

• In Japan, the 18-40 years age group had the highest prevalence of PWS, accounting for over 38% of total cases in 2023.

• In 2023, among genetic subtype-specific cases of PWS in the US, the paternal microdeletion subtype accounted for the largest proportion, approximately 70% of cases, while the translocation subtype was the least common.

• In 2023, the total market size for PWS in the 7MM was over USD 600 million.

• The FDA has approved three growth hormone products for PWS: GENOTROPIN, NORDITROPIN, and OMNITROPE, whereas only GENOTROPIN is approved by the EMA and MHLW for PWS, with OMNITROPE approved as a biosimilar for PWS in Europe.

• Key companies involved in PWS treatment advancements include Pfizer, Soleno Therapeutics, Neuren Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Aardvark Therapeutics, Gedeon Richter, Palobiofarma, Saniona, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, ConSynance Therapeutics, and others.

• Emerging therapies for PWS include WAKIX, DCCR, Carbetocin, ARD-101, RGH-706, PBF-999, CSTI-500, and others.

• On Nov. 26, 2024, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. announced the FDA extended the review period for the New Drug Application (NDA) for DCCR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets for treating PWS in individuals aged four years and older with hyperphagia.

• On March 25, 2024, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. announced that the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to TNX-2900* (intranasal potentiated oxytocin), a proprietary magnesium-potentiated formulation of intranasal oxytocin, for treating PWS in children and adolescents.

Prader-Willi Syndrome Overview

Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) is a rare genetic condition that affects both males and females from birth and throughout life. It is characterized by low muscle tone, delays in motor development, mild to moderate intellectual disabilities, incomplete sexual development, and emotional and social immaturity, often leading to challenging behaviors. A hallmark of the condition is a chronic, insatiable appetite that typically begins in childhood, resulting in food-seeking behaviors, stealing, and potentially life-threatening obesity if not carefully managed with strict food control and exercise.

Initially described in 1956 by Andrea Prader, Heinrich Willi, and Alexis Labhart, PWS was first recognized for its symptoms of obesity, short stature, cryptorchidism, intellectual disability, and early failure to thrive in infants. Today, PWS is known as a complex neurodevelopmental disorder marked by cognitive impairments, behavioral challenges, hyperphagia, and endocrine dysfunctions.

Prader-Willi Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Prader-Willi Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Prader-Willi Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalent Cases of Prader-Willi Syndrome in the 7MM

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prader-Willi Syndrome in the 7MM

• Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prader-Willi Syndrome in the 7MM

• Treated Cases of Prader-Willi Syndrome in the 7MM

Prader-Willi Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Prader-Willi Syndrome drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Prader-Willi Syndrome treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Prader-Willi Syndrome drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Prader-Willi Syndrome pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Prader-Willi Syndrome treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Prader-Willi Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

• WAKIX (pitolisant): Harmony Biosciences

• DCCR (diazoxide choline): Soleno Therapeutics

• Carbetocin (LV-101): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

• ARD-101: Aardvark Therapeutics

• RGH-706: Gedeon Richter

• PBF-999: Palobiofarma

• CSTI-500: ConSynance Therapeutics

Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Outlook

Current treatment options for Prader-Willi Syndrome remain limited, with management primarily centered on lifestyle modifications to prevent obesity-related fatalities. Nearly half of deaths in PWS patients under 18 are associated with food-seeking behaviors, such as choking or accidents. Clinical care for PWS encompasses diverse therapeutic domains, including nutritional, developmental, educational, hormonal, and behavioral support, with tailored strategies required for each stage of development.

Growth hormone therapy has proven effective in increasing growth velocity and height, improving body composition, and, when paired with proper dietary management, preventing obesity. It also boosts physical and respiratory performance, enhancing quality of life and mitigating long-term cardiovascular and metabolic risks, including hypercholesterolemia and diabetes. While there is no cure for PWS, multidisciplinary healthcare can significantly improve the quality of life, with treatments aimed at alleviating associated challenges. Behavioral and nutritional interventions remain the first-line approaches for managing hyperphagia and obesity in PWS.

In the United States, the FDA has approved three growth hormone products for PWS treatment: Pfizer’s GENOTROPIN, Novo Nordisk’s NORDITROPIN, and Sandoz’s OMNITROPE. These approvals enable doctors to prescribe these options interchangeably, with the choice often guided by factors such as physician preference, insurance considerations, cost, ease of use, and patient-specific needs.

In Europe, the market reflects similar trends, with growth hormones and their synthetic alternatives being widely used, particularly for children and adolescents. The EMA approved OMNITROPE as the first biosimilar growth hormone in 2006, alongside GENOTROPIN as another key product. However, in March 2012, the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) rejected a request to extend NORDITROPIN’s indications to include use in children with PWS.

The PWS treatment pipeline includes promising investigational therapies such as DCCR (diazoxide choline), carbetocin (LV-101), pitolisant, ARD-101, and RGH-706, offering hope for improved management options in the future.

Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Drivers

• PWS is a rare condition, which gives companies developing treatments for it several advantages, such as market exclusivity, premium pricing, trial subsidies, and support from government bodies for research and development.

• The PWS treatment space continues to see new entrants, with prominent companies like Harmony Biosciences, Soleno Therapeutics, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Aardvark Therapeutics, Gedeon Richter, and others developing therapies for the syndrome.

Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Barriers

• Access to definitive molecular genetic testing for PWS diagnosis should be made more readily available. Early diagnosis is crucial as it enables timely interventions that can help alleviate certain symptoms of the disorder.

• The current market for PWS is largely dominated by off-label treatments and biosimilars of approved growth hormones, such as GENOTROPIN, which presents a significant challenge for the emergence and acceptance of new therapies in clinical development.

Scope of the Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Prader-Willi Syndrome Companies: Pfizer, Soleno Therapeutics, Neuren Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Aardvark Therapeutics, Gedeon Richter, Palobiofarma, Saniona, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, ConSynance Therapeutics, and others.

• Key Prader-Willi Syndrome Therapies: OC-01 (varenicline), REC 0559, CSB-001, RGN-259, and others.

• Prader-Willi Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Prader-Willi Syndrome currently marketed, and Prader-Willi Syndrome emerging therapies

• Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Dynamics: Prader-Willi Syndrome market drivers and Prader-Willi Syndrome market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Prader-Willi Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Prader-Willi Syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Prader-Willi Syndrome

4. Prader-Willi Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Prader-Willi Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Prader-Willi Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Prader-Willi Syndrome

9. Prader-Willi Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Prader-Willi Syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Prader-Willi Syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Drivers

16. Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Barriers

17. Prader-Willi Syndrome Appendix

18. Prader-Willi Syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

