Neurotrophic Keratopathy Treatment Landscape Set for Rapid Expansion by 2034, Says DelveInsight

Several companies, including ReGenTree, MimeTech, Oculis, and others are actively advancing treatments in the Neurotrophic Keratopathy market.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Neurotrophic Keratopathy, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Neurotrophic Keratopathy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Neurotrophic Keratopathy, offering valuable insights into revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment options. It highlights key statistics on Neurotrophic Keratopathy, including current and projected market sizes, and assesses the effectiveness and progress of emerging therapies. The report also examines the clinical trial landscape, presenting an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that will shape the future of Neurotrophic Keratopathy treatment. This comprehensive resource is crucial for understanding market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic approaches in the Neurotrophic Keratopathy field.

Some of the key insights of Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Report:

• In 2022, there were 138,382 prevalent cases of Neurotrophic Keratopathy estimated to have occurred in the 7MM, with 65,906 cases from the US alone, and these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

• The gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Neurotrophic Keratopathy in the 7MM in 2022 were 26,227 cases in males and 39,340 cases in females, with both figures projected to rise by 2032.

• Severity-specific cases of Neurotrophic Keratopathy in the 7MM in 2022 were categorized into Stage I (17,025 cases), Stage II (22,859 cases), and Stage III (25,683 cases).

• The total market size of Neurotrophic Keratopathy in the 7MM was approximately USD 182 million in 2022, with growth anticipated during the forecast period (2023–2032).

• The market size for Neurotrophic Keratopathy in the 7MM is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 15.4%, driven by advancements in the treatment landscape.

• Key companies driving Neurotrophic Keratopathy treatment advancements include ReGenTree, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, Oyster Point Pharma, Recordati Rare Diseases, MimeTech, Claris Biotherapeutics, BRIM Biotechnology Inc., Oculis, Gtree Pharmaceuticals, Dompé Farmaceutici, and others.

• Emerging therapies include OC-01 (varenicline), REC 0559, CSB-001, RGN-259, and others.

Neurotrophic Keratopathy Overview

Neurotrophic keratopathy, also known as neurotrophic keratitis or trigeminal neuropathic keratopathy, is a rare degenerative condition of the cornea. It is characterized by symptoms such as reduced or absent corneal sensation, corneal epithelial damage, and impaired healing, which leads to an increased vulnerability of the corneal surface to injury and poor recovery. In severe cases, it can result in stromal thinning, corneal ulcers, and even perforation.

The onset of neurotrophic keratopathy is often vague, with symptoms that can overlap with other eye conditions, making it difficult to immediately diagnose. The most distinct sign of the disease is the loss of corneal sensitivity, meaning that the patient may not feel certain stimuli, such as touch or temperature changes. Even in advanced stages, individuals with the condition may experience no pain. Neurotrophic keratopathy is typically recognized by the noticeable opacity of the cornea, which is normally clear.

Neurotrophic Keratopathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Neurotrophic Keratopathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Neurotrophic Keratopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalent cases of Neurotrophic Keratopathy

• Total diagnosed prevalent cases of Neurotrophic Keratopathy

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Neurotrophic Keratopathy

• Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Neurotrophic Keratopathy

Neurotrophic Keratopathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Neurotrophic Keratopathy drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Neurotrophic Keratopathy treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Neurotrophic Keratopathy drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Neurotrophic Keratopathy pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Neurotrophic Keratopathy treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Neurotrophic Keratopathy.

Neurotrophic Keratopathy Therapies and Key Companies

• OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray: Oyster Point Pharma

• REC 0559: Recordati Rare Diseases/MimeTech

• CSB-001: Claris Biotherapeutics

• RGN-259: ReGenTree

Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Outlook

Managing neurotrophic keratopathy requires a collaborative approach that prioritizes treating the underlying cause while stabilizing the ocular surface. Treatment strategies are tailored based on the severity of the condition. Options include lubricants, anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics, and antiproteases, ranging from artificial tears to serum or plasma drops, which offer temporary, nonspecific relief. More advanced interventions, such as eyelid closure, contact lenses, punctal plugs, botulinum toxin, or surgical procedures like tarsorrhaphy, conjunctival flaps, and amniotic membrane transplantation, can achieve better outcomes but often at the cost of some visual impairment.

Corneal surgery on a dry, desensitized surface poses a higher risk of failure. Recent advances, including biopolymers mimicking heparan sulfate, Coenzyme Q10, and antisense oligonucleotides targeting connexin 43 expression, show promise. Additionally, recombinant nerve growth factor (cenegermin), recently approved for clinical use, offers a targeted solution by addressing neuropathology and underlying deficiencies, representing a significant step toward specific treatment for this condition.

Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Drivers

• The increasing prevalence of conditions that cause neurotrophic keratopathy, such as diabetes and stroke, is leading to a growing patient population.

• The development of novel therapeutic molecules that specifically target epithelial healing and corneal innervation offers new potential treatment avenues.

• Advances in biotechnology, along with innovations in laser and robotic treatments, are enhancing the management and treatment of neurotrophic keratopathy.

Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Barriers

• Due to the discrepancy between clinical signs and symptoms, neurotrophic keratopathy is often not diagnosed early, limiting the opportunity for effective treatment to reverse eye surface damage and restore vision.

• The only FDA-approved drug, Oxervate, is expensive, and patients have reported side effects, such as eye pain, corneal deposits, foreign body sensation, and inflammation, which further complicate treatment.

Scope of the Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Neurotrophic Keratopathy Companies: ReGenTree, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, Oyster Point Pharma, Recordati Rare Diseases, MimeTech, Claris Biotherapeutics, BRIM Biotechnology Inc., Oculis, Gtree Pharmaceuticals, Dompé Farmaceutici, and others.

• Key Neurotrophic Keratopathy Therapies: OC-01 (varenicline), REC 0559, CSB-001, RGN-259, and others.

• Neurotrophic Keratopathy Therapeutic Assessment: Neurotrophic Keratopathy currently marketed, and Neurotrophic Keratopathy emerging therapies

• Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Dynamics: Neurotrophic Keratopathy market drivers and Neurotrophic Keratopathy market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Neurotrophic Keratopathy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Neurotrophic Keratopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

