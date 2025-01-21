Zylpha Celebrates 4000th Sign-Up to Groundbreaking Online Bundling Platform

Zylpha is excited to announce a remarkable achievement: the company has surpassed four thousand sign-ups for its innovative online court bundling software.

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This milestone not only reflects the growing trust and reliance on the online platform among legal professionals and the public, but also signifies a transformative shift in how court bundles are prepared and managed.Since its launch, Zylpha Online Bundling has continued to simplify the document bundling process with a user-friendly interface that empowers users to create, edit, and manage court bundles effortlessly and securely without the need for a specialised software installation. Zylpha's 'forever free' online bundling plan is designed to support both legal professionals and individuals representing themselves in court, reflecting the company’s commitment to making document bundling accessible and affordable for all.David Chapman, Zylpha's Head of Sales & Marketing,commented:“We are absolutely delighted to have reached this new milestone. Reaching four thousand users reflects the growing expectation for accessible and efficient document bundling solutions. We will continue to innovate and enhance our online offering to meet the evolving needs of our users and further support access to justice for all.”With seamless integration options like iManage and LEAP, Zylpha’s software not only saves legal teams valuable time but also ensures compliance with the stringent requirements of UK law courts. This enables legal teams to focus on delivering exceptional client service rather than spending time on tedious document bundling tasks.Zylpha remains committed to providing free document bundling tools , ensuring that both legal professionals and individuals representing themselves in court can access the technology without financial barriers.

